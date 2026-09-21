Shauna Harless on Luxury Living, Wellness and Betting on Herself

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For Shauna Harless, luxury real estate is about more than beautiful homes. Based in Los Angeles, she sees wellness, lifestyle, family, and ambition as interconnected parts of a fulfilling life. Her approach to both her career and personal life is guided by a simple philosophy: “The way you do one thing is the way you do everything.” That mindset influences how she starts her mornings, approaches fitness, builds her career, and raises her daughter.

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Wellness Is a Lifestyle Taking care of her mind, body and soul is non-negotiable for Shauna. Her days begin with mindfulness, gratitude, and movement, creating time to invest in herself, her daughter, and her career. “I like to take one step forward in every part of my life daily,” she says. Her fitness journey has become a reflection of that philosophy. She continues to challenge herself by lifting heavier, pushing harder, and showing up even when she doesn’t feel at her strongest. Nutrition, rest, and recovery are equally important parts of the process. That same discipline carries into her work in luxury real estate. The Thrill of Creating the Deal

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“Fitness pushes me to challenge myself in ways I didn’t know my body could perform,” Shauna says. That same determination shows up when she is working on a transaction. She enjoys the creative challenge of putting together deals that surprise people. Recently, she curated a transaction involving a home valued at more than $4 million, securing a 4% interest rate in 2026, an outcome many people did not believe was possible. What made the experience especially rewarding was creating a deal where both the buyer and the seller came away feeling they had achieved a great outcome. For Shauna, the experience was another reminder that persistence, creativity, and thinking beyond the obvious can open unexpected doors.

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Luxury Is About How You Live Ask Shauna what connects wellness and real estate, and one word comes to mind: lifestyle. “Wellness is the thread that connects luxury living and real estate together,” she explains. She believes today’s luxury buyers are looking for more than impressive architecture. They want thoughtfully created homes and communities that complement the way they live. Los Angeles offers a unique advantage, with neighborhoods that can provide completely different experiences. For Shauna, finding the right home is ultimately about finding the right lifestyle.

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Motherhood Changed the Dream Shauna has always been disciplined, but becoming a mother elevated her dreams and ambition. “My daughter is my inspiration behind everything I do,” she says. She wants her daughter to see her evolving professionally, personally, and as an individual. More than simply demonstrating success, she wants to show her that it is possible to continually grow and bet on yourself. “I want her to see that I always bet on myself,” Shauna says, “so when the day arrives and she is an adult with her own dreams and ambitions, she believes in herself.” For Shauna, success is never a final destination. As she reaches goals she once dreamed about, she continues creating bigger ones.