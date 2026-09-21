Shauna Harless on Luxury Living, Wellness and Betting on Herself
Sept. 21 2026, Published 1:43 a.m. ET
For Shauna Harless, luxury real estate is about more than beautiful homes. Based in Los Angeles, she sees wellness, lifestyle, family, and ambition as interconnected parts of a fulfilling life. Her approach to both her career and personal life is guided by a simple philosophy: “The way you do one thing is the way you do everything.”
That mindset influences how she starts her mornings, approaches fitness, builds her career, and raises her daughter.
Wellness Is a Lifestyle
Taking care of her mind, body and soul is non-negotiable for Shauna. Her days begin with mindfulness, gratitude, and movement, creating time to invest in herself, her daughter, and her career.
“I like to take one step forward in every part of my life daily,” she says.
Her fitness journey has become a reflection of that philosophy. She continues to challenge herself by lifting heavier, pushing harder, and showing up even when she doesn’t feel at her strongest. Nutrition, rest, and recovery are equally important parts of the process.
That same discipline carries into her work in luxury real estate.
The Thrill of Creating the Deal
“Fitness pushes me to challenge myself in ways I didn’t know my body could perform,” Shauna says. That same determination shows up when she is working on a transaction.
She enjoys the creative challenge of putting together deals that surprise people. Recently, she curated a transaction involving a home valued at more than $4 million, securing a 4% interest rate in 2026, an outcome many people did not believe was possible.
What made the experience especially rewarding was creating a deal where both the buyer and the seller came away feeling they had achieved a great outcome.
For Shauna, the experience was another reminder that persistence, creativity, and thinking beyond the obvious can open unexpected doors.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Luxury Is About How You Live
Ask Shauna what connects wellness and real estate, and one word comes to mind: lifestyle.
“Wellness is the thread that connects luxury living and real estate together,” she explains.
She believes today’s luxury buyers are looking for more than impressive architecture. They want thoughtfully created homes and communities that complement the way they live.
Los Angeles offers a unique advantage, with neighborhoods that can provide completely different experiences. For Shauna, finding the right home is ultimately about finding the right lifestyle.
Motherhood Changed the Dream
Shauna has always been disciplined, but becoming a mother elevated her dreams and ambition.
“My daughter is my inspiration behind everything I do,” she says.
She wants her daughter to see her evolving professionally, personally, and as an individual. More than simply demonstrating success, she wants to show her that it is possible to continually grow and bet on yourself.
“I want her to see that I always bet on myself,” Shauna says, “so when the day arrives and she is an adult with her own dreams and ambitions, she believes in herself.”
For Shauna, success is never a final destination. As she reaches goals she once dreamed about, she continues creating bigger ones.
Dream It, Then Live It
Travel is another source of inspiration. Experiencing different destinations, cultures, and people reminds Shauna of how connected we all are. She often brings pieces of those experiences back into her everyday lifestyle.
Her favorite destination for a home away from home is St. Moritz, Switzerland, where she loves the combination of beauty, nature, and wellness.
Her personal style also reflects her appreciation for elevated living, with favorite fashion brands including Isabel Marant, Dior, and Chanel. Her beauty must-have is the Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil. Her skin care regimen includes Dr. Simon Ourian, and Dr. Lancer.
Wellness remains an important part of her lifestyle as well. At her favorite athletic club,Monarch, Shauna has a tailored fitness plan created specifically for her, which she executes with one of the club’s personal trainers five days a week. She focuses on eating Whole Foods and follows a peptide regimen as part of her overall approach to wellness.
Ultimately, Shauna wants her career to reflect the way she lives: with passion, intention, and infinite possibilities.
“If you dream it, you are made to live it. Everything you have is already within you.”
For Shauna, that means continuing to show up, take the next step, and create a life that is bigger than the goals she once imagined.