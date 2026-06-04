Shawn Johnson East Joins Special Olympians Paige Trombley, Jenny Hill, and Liz Viele in 'SOARING'

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There’s a moment in SOARING when gymnast Jenny Hill smiles and jokes that she “can’t stop talking now.” It’s a simple line, but it quietly captures the heart of the inspiring new short documentary presented by RED BARON, a film that proves sports can change far more than scores or medal counts. Streaming now on YouTube and at www.redbaron.com/soaring, SOARING follows three remarkable Special Olympics athletes, Paige Trombley, Elizabeth “Liz” Viele, and Jenny Hill, as they prepare to compete at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games this June. While Olympic legend Shawn Johnson East appears throughout the documentary as mentor and narrator, the true emotional core of the film are the three women at its center, whose stories of resilience, perseverance, and personal growth make SOARING one of the year’s most inspirational sports documentaries.

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Each athlete enters the film carrying very different challenges, but together they share one common goal: proving to themselves how far they’ve come. For Paige Trombley, the road back to competition hasn’t been easy. Recovering from injury while trying to rebuild confidence in a sport where every movement matters, Paige’s journey throughout the documentary highlights the emotional and physical toll athletes often face behind the scenes. There’s an honesty to her story that feels instantly relatable, the frustration of setbacks, the fear of failure, and the determination required to keep going anyway. Then there’s Liz Viele, whose decades-long Special Olympics journey speaks to the power of persistence. Liz has competed in Special Olympics since the 1990s across sports ranging from basketball and bowling to cross-country skiing and flag football. Now, after years of training and dedication, she is preparing for her gymnastics debut at the USA Games. Quietly confident and deeply disciplined, Liz brings a calming presence to the film that makes it impossible not to root for her.

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And perhaps the documentary’s most emotional story belongs to Jenny Hill. Once nonverbal, Jenny now lights up every scene she’s in with humor, warmth, and confidence. Her family credits the Special Olympics not only with helping her become an athlete, but with helping her find her voice and independence. Watching the athletes interact with each other, their communities, coaches, and Shawn as she prepares for competition becomes one of SOARING’s most moving reminders that sports can transform lives in ways that go far beyond medals. SOARING takes viewers inside the emotional realities of preparing for a major event: the nerves, sacrifices, setbacks, and moments of doubt that every athlete experiences regardless of level, and being mentored by one of the best Olympic Gymnasts who can easily relate to these athletes and has worked with Special Olympians prior. Johnson East’s role throughout the documentary serves as a supportive guide, opening up about her own struggles with pressure, fear, and confidence while encouraging the women to trust themselves and embrace the joy of competition.