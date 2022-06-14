Daily Checkout: Why Our E-Commerce Director Loves Shay Mitchell’s Luggage Company — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever wondered why suitcases can’t be practical *without* blending in with every single other black bag at baggage claim, you’re not alone — it seems that actress Shay Mitchell, who founded luggage company Beis back in 2018, has had these thoughts too.

“​​I’ve been traveling since I was a teenager and was always a bit frustrated by the travel accessories on the market,” she shared in a 2021 interview with Forbes. “I always felt like the bags I was finding were either out of my price range, looked good but lacked function, or were ugly and super packed with features."

As Mitchell entered adulthood, she recalled, her luggage prospects weren’t better, prompting her to take matters into her own hands.

“As I got older, I found more and more that there were no options of chic looking, highly functional AND affordable items in the travel category,” she said. “This was the white space opportunity that I wanted to carve out with BÉIS.”

And it seems her company has managed to achieve exactly that — OK!’s E-Commerce Director Karli Poliziani says Beis bags are travel must-haves, thanks to their stellar looks *and* convenience.

“They’re amazing, they’re kind of like an all-in-one luggage piece,” Karli shares. “The suitcases, they’re hard shell so they’re compact for a carry-on and the checked bag,” she continues, noting that the bags also have an expandable option and several other features like a built-in scale and TSA lock.

But it’s not just the travel bags that boast with several bells and whistles — alongside looking sleek and stylish, Karli says that Beis’ backpack has yet another feature that makes the airport a breeze, a sleeve that allows it to slip seamlessly on top of a suitcase.

“I have the beige set and it’s very trendy. I always get compliments on it, it’s very sleek” Karli shares. “But it's the most functional luggage I’ve ever owned,” she says, noting it also earned the superlative of the most fashionable luggage she's ever owned as well.

“If you were debating on getting it, it’s a no-brainer. I would 10 out of 10 recommend it,” she says.