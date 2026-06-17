CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Inside SHEIN's Miami Campus Retreat: Student Creators Take the Spotlight in First-Ever Fashion Show Source: Courtesy of SHEIN SHEIN Campus Ambassadors gathered in Miami for the 2026 Campus Retreat, celebrating fashion, creativity and student leadership. Rebecca Friedman June 17 2026, Published 3:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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SHEIN brought college fashion creators together in Miami for a celebration of style, creativity and student leadership. The global fashion and lifestyle retailer hosted its 2026 SHEIN Campus Retreat from June 2-4, welcoming top Campus Ambassadors from universities and colleges across the U.S. for a multi-day experience filled with fashion-focused activities, networking opportunities and hands-on brand experiences. The annual retreat serves as the signature event for SHEIN’s Campus Ambassador Program, which connects college students through a shared passion for fashion while providing opportunities for career growth, collaboration and community building.

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Student Creators Take Over the Runway

Source: Courtesy of SHEIN The Miami retreat featured masterclasses, brand experiences and networking opportunities designed to inspire the next generation of fashion creators.

This year’s event featured educational masterclasses, wellness activities and interactive experiences designed to inspire the next generation of creators. But the biggest moment came during the SHEIN Campus Gala, where the brand debuted its first-ever campus fashion show, “Runway Rush.” The runway event gave student ambassadors the chance to showcase their personal style by creating their own looks and walking the runway themselves. Students worked together on styling, presentation and creative direction, turning the show into a collaborative celebration of self-expression.

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Behind the Scenes of SHEIN’s First Campus Fashion Show

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Source: Courtesy of SHEIN Student creators stepped into the spotlight during 'Runway Rush,' SHEIN’s first-ever campus fashion show featuring ambassador-designed looks.

SHEIN will also give fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the fashion show came together through a 12-part video series on SHEIN US social media channels. The series will highlight the production process behind “Runway Rush,” from styling decisions to the creative collaboration that brought the student-led runway experience to life.

The Miami Experience Continues

Source: Courtesy of SHEIN Following the retreat, SHEIN brought its Miami style experience to shoppers with a pop-up featuring the brand’s latest vacation trends.