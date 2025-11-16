Sherri Shepherd Reveals Why She Almost Quit 'The View' Before Being Fired

Article continues below advertisement

Sherri Shepherd had a rocky road on her way to her own talk show, and now she's opening up about her time on The View. During a recent chat with former Saturday Night Live star Ego Nwodim, Shepherd reflected on her tenure as a co-host on the ABC talk show, which she joined in 2007. She left in 2014 before landing her own show, Sherri, in 2022.

Source: MEGA Sherri Shepherd co-hosted 'The View' for nearly seven years before being fired.

"I cohosted The View for seven years," Shepherd said while reminiscing about her experience alongside Nwodim, who also exited SNL earlier this year. “I started feeling like I’ve got to leave, I want my own talk show, and I had to leave," she revealed. "I didn’t know they had fired me before that!" Nwodim lightheartedly added some humor to the moment, turning to the audience and saying, "But, she was gonna leave! You didn’t fire me, I was going to quit! I quit before you fired me!"

Source: MEGA Sherri Shepherd admitted she had plans to quit 'The View' before being dismissed.

Shepherd confirmed her intentions to leave and explained her reasoning. “It was that thing that does come up; it was just time," she shared. "If I don’t do it now, it will be stability, and I don’t want stability." Expanding on the idea, Nwodim chimed in, “The risk is fun, huh? Right? You feel like gambling on yourself to see what you can achieve."

Source: @TheView/YouTube image of image of Sherri Shepherd recently appeared on 'The View' to promote her new movie 'The Straw.'

Shepherd joined The View amid one of the show's most iconic lineups, featuring co-creator Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Elisabeth Hasselbeck alongside her during her seven-year stint. Earlier this year, she recounted on "The Jamie Kern Lima Show" how Walters made her “cry for three years straight” while helping her find her voice.

Source: MEGA Sherri Shepherd said she’s grateful to have worked with some of 'The View’s' most iconic co-hosts.

"For me, it was one of the best experiences of my life. I did cry for three years," Shepherd recalled. "Barbara made me cry for three years straight, but what I learned is she taught me how to find my voice. I joke, I say, now my voice is deep because Barbara told me when your voice is deeper, it projects confidence."