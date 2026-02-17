Sherri Shepherd Reveals She Wants to Date a 'Short Man' With an 'Inflated Sense of Self': 'They’re 'Always Angry'

Article continues below advertisement

Sherri Shepherd wants to be with a man who isn’t as confident as her. During the Tuesday, February 17, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the comedian, 58, spilled on her unlikely dating preferences.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Sherri Shepherd guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Host Sheinelle Jones asked Shepherd what her dream man would look like if a fairy godmother could grant her a wish. “You know I like my men short because short men are always angry. Short men are just mad, so no matter where you are, they’re going to protect you,” the 58-year-old explained. “Short men are kicking tall men in the knees, and it’s awful. So I like the short men because they have this inflated sense of self, and they treat you so well. But I need a man to make me laugh. I need a man who’s king in his own territory, because I’m not paying alimony anymore, I’m telling you.”

Source: MEGA Sherri Shepherd has been married and divorced twice.

She added, “In this season I’m in, I’ve been married, divorced, married, divorced. I don’t know where my uterus is. It’s on the shelf somewhere. I can’t even have kids. The reason to get married, to procreate, that’s a goner. Literally, Jesus would have to be next to me, going, ‘You’re going to have a baby.' Really, I just [want] companionship. I want you to come and see me for a couple days…you ain’t got to get up, but you’ve got to get the h--- out of here.” Shepherd was previously married to Lamar Sally from 2011 to 2015 and Jeff Tarpley from 2001 to 2010.

Source: MEGA Sherri Shepherd wants to date a short man.

She lamented over how her “smile” didn’t get her far on Valentine’s Day this year when it came to finding a boyfriend. “Any date I went on picked a fight with me on Valentine’s Day…ghosters,” Shepherd recalled. “They all go to the same school of ‘pick a fight before Valentine’s Day.’”

Sherri Shepherd Reflects on Talk Show Cancelation

Source: MEGA Sherri Shepherd's talk show, 'Sherri,' was canceled.

Earlier in the conversation, the talk show host reflected on the cancelation of her award-winning talk show, Sherri. Although she was “disappointed” by the news, she doesn’t think her hosting duties are over just yet.

Source: MEGA Sherri Shepherd insisted 'you haven’t seen the last of Sherri.'