Sherri Shepherd Reveals She Wants to Date a 'Short Man' With an 'Inflated Sense of Self': 'They’re 'Always Angry'
Feb. 17 2026, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
Sherri Shepherd wants to be with a man who isn’t as confident as her.
During the Tuesday, February 17, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the comedian, 58, spilled on her unlikely dating preferences.
Host Sheinelle Jones asked Shepherd what her dream man would look like if a fairy godmother could grant her a wish.
“You know I like my men short because short men are always angry. Short men are just mad, so no matter where you are, they’re going to protect you,” the 58-year-old explained. “Short men are kicking tall men in the knees, and it’s awful. So I like the short men because they have this inflated sense of self, and they treat you so well. But I need a man to make me laugh. I need a man who’s king in his own territory, because I’m not paying alimony anymore, I’m telling you.”
She added, “In this season I’m in, I’ve been married, divorced, married, divorced. I don’t know where my uterus is. It’s on the shelf somewhere. I can’t even have kids. The reason to get married, to procreate, that’s a goner. Literally, Jesus would have to be next to me, going, ‘You’re going to have a baby.' Really, I just [want] companionship. I want you to come and see me for a couple days…you ain’t got to get up, but you’ve got to get the h--- out of here.”
Shepherd was previously married to Lamar Sally from 2011 to 2015 and Jeff Tarpley from 2001 to 2010.
She lamented over how her “smile” didn’t get her far on Valentine’s Day this year when it came to finding a boyfriend.
“Any date I went on picked a fight with me on Valentine’s Day…ghosters,” Shepherd recalled. “They all go to the same school of ‘pick a fight before Valentine’s Day.’”
Sherri Shepherd Reflects on Talk Show Cancelation
Earlier in the conversation, the talk show host reflected on the cancelation of her award-winning talk show, Sherri. Although she was “disappointed” by the news, she doesn’t think her hosting duties are over just yet.
“The love has been overwhelming. I’ve had famous people call me. So many people have called and written to tell me how much of an impact this show [had]. I’m thankful that I got to live a dream for four years,” she expressed. “How many people can say that they got to live a dream with great ratings, where you got to have a platform that made a difference? I told my staff and crew, the only thing they mandated is we had to give people joy, through laughter. That’s it. I would always pray, ‘Lord, show them that side of you that loves to laugh.’ I got to do that for four years. But let me tell you something. I’m from the Shepherds of Chicago. We don’t go down without a fight, not at all. I am still really trying to keep this going. You haven’t seen the last of Sherri.”