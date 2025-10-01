Sheryl Crow Jokes About Jenna Bush Hager Hosting a Reality Show to Get Her 'Married' as She Dishes on Her Love Life

Article continues below advertisement

Sheryl Crow has not closed the chapter on dating. During the Wednesday, October 1, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, the country singer, 63, admitted she's still open to finding a significant other. Crow joked about signing up for a reality show once both her kids go off to college so she can finally secure a boyfriend.

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Friends/YouTube Sheryl Crow is open to finding a boyfriend.

The songstress has two children, Wyatt, 18, and Levi, 15, via adoption. Once she becomes an empty nester, she's open to unconventional means of finding a husband. "I think a reality show...'Get Sheryl Crow Married.' And you host it," she suggested to Jenna Bush Hager. "I'll host it!" the media personality agreed. "But also, I'll just do it off of reality TV. I'll just find you a husband...he doesn't have to be a husband. He can be a lover." "Ooh, a lover, wow. I'm blushing!" Crow exclaimed. She whispered to Bush Hager and told her they'd "talk during the commercial break." "Okay, three years will give me time to get in shape," the "Real Gone" artist said.

Source: MEGA Sheryl Crow was previously engaged to Lance Armstrong.

Earlier in the conversation, Crow played coy about the status of her love life. "I love my boys. I love my life," she teased. "I'm a little bit older. I do always say, I've loved some amazing people, and I've loved some other people as well. I think you really have to create space for someone to come in. I've really been focused on my boys. I love our family. We have a big family. I also just love the dynamic there. To bring somebody in...I don't know. It just hasn't felt like somebody is missing. I'm really happy." "You can have a completely full life without a romantic partner," the talk show host asserted.

Source: MEGA Sheryl Crow adopted two children as a single parent.

Crow — who was last romantically linked to Doyle Bramhall II from approximately 2010 to 2014 — would "love to love again." "I would love to be loved, and I'd love to have that world," she confirmed. "I don't know about marriage. But you know what? It's all wide open. You never know what's coming. I wouldn't want to bring something in that would disrupt my kids, what their experience is."

Sheryl Crow Looks Back on Relationship With Lance Armstrong

Source: MEGA Sheryl Crow split from Lance Armstrong in 2006.