Hollywood Legend Shirley MacLaine Makes Rare Appearance With Male Companion Following 92nd Birthday Celebration: Photos

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Shirley MacLaine isn't letting age slow her down. The Hollywood actress, 92, was spotted out and about at celebrity hotspot The Sunset in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday, April 26.

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Source: MEGA Shirley MacLaine was spotted at Malibu restaurant The Sunset.

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The actress, best known for her roles in 1983's Terms of Endearment and 1960's The Apartment, could be seen dining with a male companion on a sunny outdoor patio. MacLaine was all smiles, with her gray hair styled in a short pixie cut. She wore an oversized purple cardigan layered over a blue blouse, paired with black trousers. She finished the look with bold, oversized round glasses.

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Source: MEGA Shirley MacLaine made her Hollywood debut in 1955's 'The Trouble with Harry.'

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The Trouble With Harry actress appeared relaxed, with one photo showing her sitting at the table with her arms crossed, as she engaged in conversation with a male companion she has been seen with on previous occasions.

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Source: MEGA Shirley MacLaine has been spotted with the same male companion on various occasions.

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MacLaine was escorted outside the restaurant by her pal, who was also dressed casually in a gray button-up shirt, black pants and a baseball cap. The pair linked arms, with MacLaine's companion carrying the meal's leftovers as he helped her to a nearby vehicle.

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Source: MEGA Shirley MacLaine was escorted to her vehicle following the sunny outing.

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The duo was joined by a staff member in a neon orange vest, who guided the movie star from the street to a nearby white vehicle. The Last Word star put both her hands on the man's shoulders as she made her way to the street's curb.

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Source: MEGA The pair was met with additional help to assist the movie star to her vehicle.

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The outing comes more than a week after MacLaine was spotted with the same companion at another Malibu restaurant on April 18, just days before her 92nd birthday.

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Source: MEGA Shirley MacLaine was spotted at another Malibu restaurant earlier this month.

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In past interviews, MacLaine has credited her longevity to her dance background. "I started my dance training at age 3 and stopped at about 67. It taught me discipline, loving music, working with people and dealing with pain," she explained of her Broadway roots in an interview with People in April 2024. The star was grateful she could "keep working," adding, "I have my friends and I am really healthy."

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Source: MEGA Shirley Maclaine starred in 'Rumor Has It...' in 2005.