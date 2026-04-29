or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Shirley MacLaine
OK LogoPHOTOS

Hollywood Legend Shirley MacLaine Makes Rare Appearance With Male Companion Following 92nd Birthday Celebration: Photos

Photo of Shirley MacLaine
Source: MEGA

Shirley MacLaine was spotted on a rare outing in Malibu, Calif., just days after celebrating her 92nd birthday.

Profile Image

April 29 2026, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Shirley MacLaine isn't letting age slow her down.

The Hollywood actress, 92, was spotted out and about at celebrity hotspot The Sunset in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday, April 26.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Shirley MacLaine was spotted at Malibu restaurant The Sunset.
Source: MEGA

Shirley MacLaine was spotted at Malibu restaurant The Sunset.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

The actress, best known for her roles in 1983's Terms of Endearment and 1960's The Apartment, could be seen dining with a male companion on a sunny outdoor patio.

MacLaine was all smiles, with her gray hair styled in a short pixie cut. She wore an oversized purple cardigan layered over a blue blouse, paired with black trousers. She finished the look with bold, oversized round glasses.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Shirley MacLaine made her Hollywood debut in 1955's 'The Trouble with Harry.'
Source: MEGA

Shirley MacLaine made her Hollywood debut in 1955's 'The Trouble with Harry.'

Article continues below advertisement

The Trouble With Harry actress appeared relaxed, with one photo showing her sitting at the table with her arms crossed, as she engaged in conversation with a male companion she has been seen with on previous occasions.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Shirley MacLaine has been spotted with the same male companion on various occasions.
Source: MEGA

Shirley MacLaine has been spotted with the same male companion on various occasions.

Article continues below advertisement

MacLaine was escorted outside the restaurant by her pal, who was also dressed casually in a gray button-up shirt, black pants and a baseball cap.

The pair linked arms, with MacLaine's companion carrying the meal's leftovers as he helped her to a nearby vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Shirley MacLaine was escorted to her vehicle following the sunny outing.
Source: MEGA

Shirley MacLaine was escorted to her vehicle following the sunny outing.

MORE ON:
Shirley MacLaine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The duo was joined by a staff member in a neon orange vest, who guided the movie star from the street to a nearby white vehicle.

The Last Word star put both her hands on the man's shoulders as she made her way to the street's curb.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of The pair was met with additional help to assist the movie star to her vehicle.
Source: MEGA

The pair was met with additional help to assist the movie star to her vehicle.

Article continues below advertisement

The outing comes more than a week after MacLaine was spotted with the same companion at another Malibu restaurant on April 18, just days before her 92nd birthday.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Shirley MacLaine was spotted at another Malibu restaurant earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

Shirley MacLaine was spotted at another Malibu restaurant earlier this month.

Article continues below advertisement

In past interviews, MacLaine has credited her longevity to her dance background.

"I started my dance training at age 3 and stopped at about 67. It taught me discipline, loving music, working with people and dealing with pain," she explained of her Broadway roots in an interview with People in April 2024.

The star was grateful she could "keep working," adding, "I have my friends and I am really healthy."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Shirley Maclaine starred in 'Rumor Has It...' in 2005.
Source: MEGA

Shirley Maclaine starred in 'Rumor Has It...' in 2005.

When she turned 85 in 2019, she reflected on her zest for living, saying she had what she "considered" a "perfect life" at her ranch in Abiquiu, N.M.

"I eat what I want, I sleep what I want," the Some Came Running star told People at the time, admitting her secret to happiness was "not to keep busy."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.