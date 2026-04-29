Hollywood Legend Shirley MacLaine Makes Rare Appearance With Male Companion Following 92nd Birthday Celebration: Photos
April 29 2026, Published 2:28 p.m. ET
Shirley MacLaine isn't letting age slow her down.
The Hollywood actress, 92, was spotted out and about at celebrity hotspot The Sunset in Malibu, Calif., on Sunday, April 26.
The actress, best known for her roles in 1983's Terms of Endearment and 1960's The Apartment, could be seen dining with a male companion on a sunny outdoor patio.
MacLaine was all smiles, with her gray hair styled in a short pixie cut. She wore an oversized purple cardigan layered over a blue blouse, paired with black trousers. She finished the look with bold, oversized round glasses.
The Trouble With Harry actress appeared relaxed, with one photo showing her sitting at the table with her arms crossed, as she engaged in conversation with a male companion she has been seen with on previous occasions.
MacLaine was escorted outside the restaurant by her pal, who was also dressed casually in a gray button-up shirt, black pants and a baseball cap.
The pair linked arms, with MacLaine's companion carrying the meal's leftovers as he helped her to a nearby vehicle.
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The duo was joined by a staff member in a neon orange vest, who guided the movie star from the street to a nearby white vehicle.
The Last Word star put both her hands on the man's shoulders as she made her way to the street's curb.
The outing comes more than a week after MacLaine was spotted with the same companion at another Malibu restaurant on April 18, just days before her 92nd birthday.
In past interviews, MacLaine has credited her longevity to her dance background.
"I started my dance training at age 3 and stopped at about 67. It taught me discipline, loving music, working with people and dealing with pain," she explained of her Broadway roots in an interview with People in April 2024.
The star was grateful she could "keep working," adding, "I have my friends and I am really healthy."
When she turned 85 in 2019, she reflected on her zest for living, saying she had what she "considered" a "perfect life" at her ranch in Abiquiu, N.M.
"I eat what I want, I sleep what I want," the Some Came Running star told People at the time, admitting her secret to happiness was "not to keep busy."