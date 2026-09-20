Shirtless Rob Rausch Shares Rare Photos With Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Chloe Chen as They Explore Alabama

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Rob Rausch showed off his sun-kissed, fit physique on social media alongside his girlfriend, Chloe Chen.

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Promotional Content for His New Video

Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram The TV star was seen alongside his girlfriend and Caleb McDaniel.

The reality TV star dropped a series of photos and videos on social media promoting the new video he released with social media influencer and content creator Caleb McDaniel. They were both seen shirtless, taking a dip in the lake. Rausch’s girlfriend, Chen, was also seen in some of the photos sporting a bikini top and jeans.

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Couple Goals

Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram Rausch and Chen began dating in 2025.

Rausch and Chen began dating in 2025 and tried to keep their relationship on the DL. However, that all changed during The Traitors Season 4 reunion, which aired in February. He revealed that he had a girlfriend, sharing, “The only reason I even said that I have a girlfriend was to give her peace of mind that I am proud of her." He added, “And I do want it to be known that she’s mine and I’m hers.”

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How Did the Lovebirds Meet?

Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram The couple met while Rausch was looking for travel guides.

The couple met while Rausch was looking for travel guides. To make the relationship official, Rausch shared some photos of them while on vacation in Japan, writing, “Happy National Girlfriend Day, sweetheart.” When asked why it took so long for the couple to go public with their relationship, the Love Island USA star said, “[She] is private on everything and does not want a lot of attention.”

Private Persona and Public Lifestyle Clash

Source: MEGA The reality star is private about his personal life.