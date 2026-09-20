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Shirtless Rob Rausch Shares Rare Photos With Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Chloe Chen as They Explore Alabama

pic of Rob Rausch and girlfriend Chloe Chen.
Source: MEGA; @robert_rausch/Instagram

The couple showed off their gorgeous physiques!

Sept. 20 2026, Published 6:07 p.m. ET

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Rob Rausch showed off his sun-kissed, fit physique on social media alongside his girlfriend, Chloe Chen.

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image of The TV star was seen alongside his girlfriend and Caleb McDaniel.
Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram

The TV star was seen alongside his girlfriend and Caleb McDaniel.

The reality TV star dropped a series of photos and videos on social media promoting the new video he released with social media influencer and content creator Caleb McDaniel.

They were both seen shirtless, taking a dip in the lake. Rausch’s girlfriend, Chen, was also seen in some of the photos sporting a bikini top and jeans.

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Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram
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Couple Goals

image of Rausch and Chen began dating in 2025.
Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram

Rausch and Chen began dating in 2025.

Rausch and Chen began dating in 2025 and tried to keep their relationship on the DL. However, that all changed during The Traitors Season 4 reunion, which aired in February.

He revealed that he had a girlfriend, sharing, “The only reason I even said that I have a girlfriend was to give her peace of mind that I am proud of her."

He added, “And I do want it to be known that she’s mine and I’m hers.”

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How Did the Lovebirds Meet?

image of The couple met while Rausch was looking for travel guides.
Source: @robert_rausch/Instagram

The couple met while Rausch was looking for travel guides.

The couple met while Rausch was looking for travel guides. To make the relationship official, Rausch shared some photos of them while on vacation in Japan, writing, “Happy National Girlfriend Day, sweetheart.”

When asked why it took so long for the couple to go public with their relationship, the Love Island USA star said, “[She] is private on everything and does not want a lot of attention.”

Private Persona and Public Lifestyle Clash

Photo of Rob Rausch
Source: MEGA

The reality star is private about his personal life.

Like his girlfriend, Rausch has said that despite appearing on reality TV, he tends to keep his personal life private. “I don’t tell people my business,” he said. “That’s a big reason why this is such an interesting job for me.”

The Alabama native added that he’s somewhat hesitant about embracing his new lifestyle.

“I don’t want to look back and regret not moving with the momentum and making as much money as I possibly could for my future, my family's future. Then, on the other hand, it's like, where do you draw that line? Like, is it ever enough?" he shared.

He continued, “I don't want to get stuck in the cycle of success and money because I really truly believe those things will destroy you as a person and they'll corrupt you. I'm a very simple person, and it doesn't take a lot for me to really be happy.”

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