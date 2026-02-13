Netflix's 'His & Hers': Who's the True Killer?

Article continues below advertisement

Netflix’s His & Hers unraveled a gripping murder mystery packed with unexpected twists, leaving viewers to ponder the killer's identity and the differences from Alice Feeney’s original book. The series, which premiered on Thursday, January 8, followed estranged couple journalist Anna Andrews (Tessa Thompson) and detective Jack Harper (Jon Bernthal) as they return to their hometown in Georgia to investigate a string of murders targeting their former high school classmates.

Source: Netflix Netflix’s 'His & Hers' follows a journalist and a detective investigating murders in their hometown.

At the heart of the narrative lies the central mystery: who is responsible for the killings? Initially, Anna and Jack suspected TV anchor Lexy Jones (Rebecca Rittenhouse), the once-unpopular girl from their high school, but their fears came to a sharp conclusion when Anna barely escaped Lexy's clutches.

Source: Netflix The victims were former high school classmates of the main characters.

However, a shocking one-year time jump revealed Anna’s mother, Alice (Crystal Fox), confessing to the murders in a letter. Alice disclosed that she killed Anna’s former classmates, beginning with Rachel Hopkins (Jamie Tisdale) for sleeping with Jack, followed by Helen (Poppy Liu) and Zoe (Marin Ireland), before framing Lexy for her crimes.

Source: Netflix Early suspicion falls on a former classmate turned TV anchor.

"Once the other murders happen … I thought it was possible that Anna could have been the killer," Bernthal told Tudum, reflecting on the mind-bending ending. Thompson added, "I never suspected Alice. There’s so much happening all at once."

Source: Netflix A major twist revealed the killer is Anna’s mother, Alice.

Thompson was impressed by the plot's clever construction, noting, “I was struck by how well [William Oldroyd] constructed it. I felt like, ‘Oh, this is such a wild ride for an audience.’” Executive producer Oldroyd adapted Feeney’s novel, ensuring most key elements remained intact.

Source: Netflix The TV series is based off of Alice Feeney's novel.

“Because I had not seen that twist coming. And I feel I’m pretty good at being able to tell what the twists and turns will be,” he stated. Oldroyd continued, “To encounter a twist like that and then for it to be totally believable and merited and moving? I thought that was worth exploring as a TV series.”

Oldroyd called His & Hers a "love letter" to the support he received from his mother. “I feel like not only were Alice’s motives and actions justified, but that this idea of a mother’s love — everyone will understand and hopefully support her,” he shared.

Source: Netflix The ending centered on a mother’s extreme love and protection for her child.

In the poignant final moments, Anna and Alice exchanged a knowing look, highlighting the former's growing understanding of her mother’s complex motivations. “It’s triumphant in some crazy, messed-up way. It’s also harrowing and twisted,” Thompson reflected. “It’s grounded in this mother’s profound love for her daughter. What women are capable of [doing] to protect their children is tremendous.”

Source: Netflix The series is set in Atlanta.