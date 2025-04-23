SHYRA Is the Movement: The Billboard Dance Artist Empowering Audiences Through Music, Fitness, and Purpose.

Building a Personal Brand

Motivation is at the heart of Shyra’s brand. In 2016, she founded STAR Academy—a platform to mentor young artists across fashion, film, television, runway, and performing arts. She later launched ShyFit, a lifestyle and sportswear brand that promotes coaching, confidence, and wellness in all its forms.

Shyra as a Movement

From Billboard success to mentoring the next generation, Shyra exemplifies what it means to be a movement. In a groundbreaking milestone, her upcoming single “Operator” was selected as a teaching track at the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences (CRAS) in Arizona. Her co-writer, Ben Franklin, serves as a professor at the institute—giving students the opportunity to collaborate directly with Shyra as part of their academic training.

“I bring a holistic view of artistry—creatively, spiritually, and professionally,” she says. “I don’t just entertain; I empower.”

Shyra will be releasing new music in May of 2025, so make sure to follow her socials for updates!