SHYRA Is the Movement: The Billboard Dance Artist Empowering Audiences Through Music, Fitness, and Purpose.
Singer. Billboard-charting artist. Fitness influencer. Inspirational speaker. These are just a few of the titles that describe Shyra. Her creative journey is fueled by a desire to blend art with purpose reaching global audiences through music, movement, and meaningful storytelling. Fueled by challenges, Shyra has learned to thrive entirely on her own terms.
“I was born to entertain and uplift,” Shyra explains. “From a young age, I found purpose in performance. Over time, that expanded into creating music, designing lifestyle brands, and mentoring emerging talent.”
Shyra’s Musical Journey
Shyra first broke through as an independent artist with her single “DJ Love Song,” which reached #28 on the Billboard Dance Chart. Her track “Universal Love,” released during Pride Month, was embraced by LGBTQIA+ communities as an anthem of unity and inclusion. Through it all, Shyra has remained committed to crafting music that uplifts and empowers audiences around the world.
“Like many artists, I’ve faced industry gatekeeping, personal loss, and moments where I had to fight to be seen or heard,” she says. “I’ve learned to stay grounded in purpose, trust my vision, and turn pain into power.”
Featuring in Films and Working With Major Producers
Shyra’s music has been featured in major motion pictures including Abduction, Skin Trade, and Not Without Hope. She has collaborated with Grammy-winning creators such as Makeba Riddick (Rihanna, Beyoncé) and Ben Franklin (Darkchild, Janet Jackson), refining her sound and broadening her influence through these high-level partnerships.
Building a Personal Brand
Motivation is at the heart of Shyra’s brand. In 2016, she founded STAR Academy—a platform to mentor young artists across fashion, film, television, runway, and performing arts. She later launched ShyFit, a lifestyle and sportswear brand that promotes coaching, confidence, and wellness in all its forms.
Shyra as a Movement
From Billboard success to mentoring the next generation, Shyra exemplifies what it means to be a movement. In a groundbreaking milestone, her upcoming single “Operator” was selected as a teaching track at the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences (CRAS) in Arizona. Her co-writer, Ben Franklin, serves as a professor at the institute—giving students the opportunity to collaborate directly with Shyra as part of their academic training.
“I bring a holistic view of artistry—creatively, spiritually, and professionally,” she says. “I don’t just entertain; I empower.”
Shyra will be releasing new music in May of 2025, so make sure to follow her socials for updates!