Silvia Kal Walks in Milan Fashion Week and Films the TV Show 'Nails'
Spanish actress Silvia Kal has fulfilled a dream by walking in Milan Fashion Week for the renowned Spanish brand Custo Barcelona wearing a metallic red mini dress baby doll style paired with high black boots.
On her social media, Silvia shared her excitement with the message:
"I had always dreamed of walking at one of the major fashion weeks for Custo Barcelona (one of my favorite designers), but I never thought it would actually happen. Today I walked in Custo's show for Milan Fashion Week! Thank you @custobarcelona "
The fashion show took place in a unique location, the Museo della Scienza e Tecnologia, and showcased its new Fall/Winter 2025/26 Mirage collection. Mirage is a vibrant proposal that fuses metallic textures, transparencies, and bold designs inspired by the energy of the 1980s. Additionally, the brand celebrated its 45th anniversary.
Kal, who has been living in Los Angeles for almost 15 years, was recently in Spain filming the series Nails, a production for Sky Showtime and Telemundo. Silvia shares the screen with well-known actors such as Cristina Castaño (Toy Boy), Teresa Cuesta (Machos Alfa), and Fernando Tejero (La que se avecina).
- Sexiest Woman In Spain? Penélope Cruz’s Latest Latex Photoshoot Leaves Fans Drooling
- Sofía Vergara 'Forgets' Her Bathing Suit While Spending Weekend in Miami Ahead of 'Griselda' Premiere: Photos
- Sofía Vergara Snaps at Interviewer Mocking the Way She Says 'Modern Family': 'How Many Emmy Nominations Do You Have?'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The series is a comedy that tells the story of four women of different ages and backgrounds who meet at a nail salon. Their friendship leads them to make crucial life decisions, facing their past to discover who they truly want to be.
Among her many projects, Silvia Kal is also part of the cast of the Amazon Prime movie Awareness, directed by Daniel Benmayor. The film reached number one worldwide on Amazon. Awareness also features the renowned actors Pedro Alonso (Money Heist), Carlos Scholz (Toy Boy), and Oscar Jaenada (Luis Miguel).
In addition to her acting career, Silvia continues to work in the TV hosting and modeling world. Recently, she starred in the campaign for the Colombian jewelry brand Tikuna, by Patricia Acosta, whose pieces have been exhibited at the MoMA museum in New York, within the exhibition of Frida Kahlo's jewelry.
Kal is now venturing into screenwriting and has just completed her first feature-length script for a comedy film.