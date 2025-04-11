Silvia Kal Walks in Milan Fashion Week and Films the TV Show 'Nails'

Spanish actress Silvia Kal has fulfilled a dream by walking in Milan Fashion Week for the renowned Spanish brand Custo Barcelona wearing a metallic red mini dress baby doll style paired with high black boots.

On her social media, Silvia shared her excitement with the message:

"I had always dreamed of walking at one of the major fashion weeks for Custo Barcelona (one of my favorite designers), but I never thought it would actually happen. Today I walked in Custo's show for Milan Fashion Week! Thank you @custobarcelona "