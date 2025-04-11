or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Silvia Kal Walks in Milan Fashion Week and Films the TV Show 'Nails'

ok mag credito ugo camera
Source: Olga Natalia Alcaraz (IG @olganataliaphotography)
By:

April 11 2025, Published 1:11 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Spanish actress Silvia Kal has fulfilled a dream by walking in Milan Fashion Week for the renowned Spanish brand Custo Barcelona wearing a metallic red mini dress baby doll style paired with high black boots.

On her social media, Silvia shared her excitement with the message:

"I had always dreamed of walking at one of the major fashion weeks for Custo Barcelona (one of my favorite designers), but I never thought it would actually happen. Today I walked in Custo's show for Milan Fashion Week! Thank you @custobarcelona "

Article continues below advertisement
credito olga natalia alcaraz
Source: Olga Natalia Alcaraz (IG @olganataliaphotography)
Article continues below advertisement

The fashion show took place in a unique location, the Museo della Scienza e Tecnologia, and showcased its new Fall/Winter 2025/26 Mirage collection. Mirage is a vibrant proposal that fuses metallic textures, transparencies, and bold designs inspired by the energy of the 1980s. Additionally, the brand celebrated its 45th anniversary.

Kal, who has been living in Los Angeles for almost 15 years, was recently in Spain filming the series Nails, a production for Sky Showtime and Telemundo. Silvia shares the screen with well-known actors such as Cristina Castaño (Toy Boy), Teresa Cuesta (Machos Alfa), and Fernando Tejero (La que se avecina).

Article continues below advertisement
custo
Source: Olga Natalia Alcaraz (IG @olganataliaphotography)
MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The series is a comedy that tells the story of four women of different ages and backgrounds who meet at a nail salon. Their friendship leads them to make crucial life decisions, facing their past to discover who they truly want to be.

Among her many projects, Silvia Kal is also part of the cast of the Amazon Prime movie Awareness, directed by Daniel Benmayor. The film reached number one worldwide on Amazon. Awareness also features the renowned actors Pedro Alonso (Money Heist), Carlos Scholz (Toy Boy), and Oscar Jaenada (Luis Miguel).

Article continues below advertisement
credito olga natalia alcaraz
Source: Olga Natalia Alcaraz (IG @olganataliaphotography)

In addition to her acting career, Silvia continues to work in the TV hosting and modeling world. Recently, she starred in the campaign for the Colombian jewelry brand Tikuna, by Patricia Acosta, whose pieces have been exhibited at the MoMA museum in New York, within the exhibition of Frida Kahlo's jewelry.

Kal is now venturing into screenwriting and has just completed her first feature-length script for a comedy film.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.