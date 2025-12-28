Simon Cowell Reflects on His 'American Idol' Days, Apologizes for Being a 'D---'

Article continues below advertisement

Simon Cowell built a reputation for delivering harsh critiques on American Idol, leaving many aspiring stars quaking in their boots. From 2002 to 2010, Cowell's blunt commentary became a staple of the show, and while he understands why fans might have harbored disdain for him, he offered a candid explanation.

Source: MEGA Simon Cowell looked back on his years on 'American Idol.'

“I wasn't trying to be a d--- on purpose," Cowell told the New York Times in a recent interview. "All I wanted with these shows was to find successful artists to sign to the label. So when all these people were coming in and they couldn’t sing, we would say after 10 seconds, 'You can't sing.' Not, 'You're going to be brilliant.'" Despite his intentions, Cowell acknowledges that he sometimes crossed the line.

Source: MEGA The star said he wasn’t trying to be mean on purpose.

"I did realize I'd probably gone too far," Cowell said. "I didn't particularly like audition days because they're long and boring. I would get fed up. And of course, out of a hundred nice comments, what are they going to use? They're always going to use me in a bad mood. I got that. What can I say? I'm sorry."

His infamous critique of William Hung's viral performance of "She Bangs" in 2004 remains one of the most memorable moments on the show. Cowell described Hung's performance as “grotesque," prompting a stern response from fellow judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson. Looking back, Cowell admitted he’s "not proud of it, let's put it that way." He shared, "When I hear about these clips, I’m like, 'Oh, God.' But then again, the upside is that it made the shows really popular worldwide."

Source: American Idol/YouTube Simon Cowell admitted some of his comments went too far.

Since his American Idol days, Cowell has continued to judge competitions like The X Factor and America's Got Talent, where he now shares the panel with Mel B, Howie Mandel and Sofía Vergara. These days, he's softer, often laughing and shedding tears during performances, something he finds surprising.

Source: MEGA Simon Cowell is engaged to Lauren Silverman.