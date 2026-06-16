Simon Cowell's Fiancée Lauren Silverman Finally Addresses Getting Pregnant With Their Son Eric, 12, While Married to His Close Friend

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Lauren Silverman opened up for the first time about being pregnant with Simon Cowell’s son, Eric, while she was still married to another man in a new interview. Silverman called it “one of the hardest times of my life” on Giovanna Fletcher’s "Happy Mum" podcast that aired Tuesday, June 16. The entrepreneur, 48, is mom to Eric, 12, with Cowell, and Adam, 20, whose dad is Andrew Silverman. They had been married for 10 years, and he was Simon's good friend. Lauren has been engaged to the America’s Got Talent judge since 2021. The couple met in 2004, and were romantically linked in 2013.

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Lauren Silverman's Pregnancy Bombshell

Source: MEGA Lauren Silverman 'knew' she wanted to spend her life with Simon Cowell.

Finding out she was pregnant with Simon's child was challenging. "There are so many emotions that went with that, because it was the end of my marriage, obviously,” Lauren said. “It was one of the hardest times of my life, because — I don’t want to say regretful, because I don’t regret anything — do I wish it had happened a different way … of course I do.” She continued, “But I think everything happens for a reason. It was just one of those moments where I knew it was right and that was what I wanted and that Simon was the person I wanted to spend my life with. And so, however we got there, I just believed that it was meant to be.”

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Lauren Silverman's Husband Divorced Her After Pregnancy News

Source: MEGA Lauren Silverman believed 'everything happens for a reason.'

Her husband filed for divorce soon after the pregnancy news broke. “When I got divorced … it wasn’t a great situation at all,” she told the podcast. “It was terrible. I feel really proud to say that … we are many years past that point. My ex and I, we do have a very nice relationship.” She added, “As much as I wish I could go back and take away the hurt and take away the pain that it caused for my ex-husband and for Adam … it happened.”

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Lauren Silverman Was in ‘Fight or Flight Mode’

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Source: MEGA Lauren Silverman was in 'fight or flight mode' during her pregnancy.

She said she “didn’t get to experience the joy” of being pregnant with Eric because of she was “in fight or flight mode because there was so much interest in what was happening … I was just trying not to fall apart.” Coping with the media coverage was difficult. Lauren said, "I felt like, ‘OK, this has happened. I’m a big girl. I’ve got to suck it up and get on with it. And whatever's coming at me, I deserve it, I’ll take it and I’ll just keep my head down.’ And that’s what I did for a really long time."

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Eric’s Arrival Changed Their Lives

Source: MEGA Making Simon Cowell a father 'completely changed his life,' Lauren said.

When Eric was born on Valentine’s Day in 2014, things changed. “I’ll never forget that moment because … Simon was so emotional and I remember thinking in the moment, ‘G--, your life is about to change and you have no idea what’s about to happen to you,’” she said as her eyes welled up with tears. “Becoming a father — it completely changed his life.”

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Simon Cowell Admitted Son Eric ‘Saved’ Him

Source: MEGA Simon Cowell called the love he has for son Eric Cowell 'extraordinary' and 'incredible.'