Simone Biles Offers Support to Ilia Malinin After Olympics Disappointment

split photo of Simone Biles & Ilia Malinin
Source: MEGA

Simone Biles supported Ilia Malinin after his Olympic disappointment, urging him to focus on growth.

Profile Image

Feb. 22 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET

Simone Biles intervened during an interview to console figure skater Ilia Malinin after his disappointing free skate performance at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Biles, a decorated champion in gymnastics, understood the pressure Malinin faced and offered him words of encouragement.

Source: MEGA

Simone Biles comforted Ilia Malinin after his Olympic setback.

While speaking with Access Hollywood in Milan, Biles embraced the 21-year-old skater, recognizing his heartbreak. "I feel like I've been on both spectrums, heartbreak and success, at an Olympic Games. I know how hard it is,” she remarked.

She encouraged him to "reset that mind and not think of it as not reaching the success that you wanted to have at the Olympics, but [as] a redirection."

Source: MEGA

Ilia Malinin struggled during his free skate.

Malinin had been heavily favored to excel in figure skating, with his nickname “The Quad God” reflecting his impressive skills.

However, during his free skate, he struggled, falling on a quad lutz and mishandling a triple toe loop, which ultimately led to his eighth-place finish. His emotional response resonated widely on social media.

Source: MEGA

Simone Biles shared her own experience about the Olympics.

Biles, who witnessed the performance, shared that she was still in awe of Malinin's talent. “I couldn't believe it. But obviously it is hard,” she stated, conveying her desire to comfort him. “I just wanted to scoop him off the ice and put him in my pocket."

Understanding the immense pressure athletes face, Biles reminded Malinin to prioritize his mental health. “I know exactly what it's like. It's hard, and you get in your head,” she emphasized. She urged him to enjoy the Olympics and focus on self-care.

Source: MEGA

The athlete encouraged Ilia Malinin to focus on his mental health.

Despite the setback, Malinin led Team USA to a first-place finish in the figure skating team event. He expressed optimism in a Today segment, stating that he was eager to learn from his mistakes moving forward. “We can't look at that now. All I have to do is learn from my mistakes there and push to see how I can improve in the future," he said.

