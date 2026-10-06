Simu Liu Marries Allison Hsu in Stunning Destination Wedding
Oct. 6 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
Simu Liu has tied the knot with Allison Hsu in an unforgettable destination wedding.
As confirmed by a source to People, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, 37, and Interscope Records vice president of digital marketing, 30, got married over the weekend of October 3 in France.
Simu Liu & Allison Hsu First Got Linked Back in 2022
The two were first romantically linked in late 2022, before they made it Instagram official in November that year. Days later, they also attended the Violent Night premiere in Los Angeles together.
In August 2023, Liu told People, “She’s absolutely changed my life, so I’m very, very grateful to have her.”
Then, in November that year, he told the outlet that he felt a “breath of relief” after finding Hsu.
“We’ve been tremendously happy,” he said. “I feel challenged and loved and cared for, and I feel championed. I think the best, healthiest relationships are ones where you have each other’s back, and I definitely feel like that’s the case.”
Liu and Hsu Got Engaged in May 2025
The couple announced their engagement on May 11, 2025, in a joint post on Instagram.
The two posted several photos together in Paris, France, where Liu proposed with the Eiffel Tower and a lavish, candlelit floral display as the backdrop.
“Us forever 💍💍💍🤍🤍🤍,” Hsu wrote in the caption, flashing her sparkling diamond ring.
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Liu Gushed About His Wedding Proposal
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2025, Liu gushed about his wedding proposal, sharing, "I’m not a planner by nature, and it’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever planned."
“I went full creative director. I had a vision, and worked with some really great people to get it done. She was excited and she loved it, and that’s the most important thing. You’re kind of, like, choreographing this entire show for an audience of one,” he continued.
Liu Talked About Wedding Planning As Well
Talking to People earlier this year in February, Liu joked that the process of wedding planning was “really wonderful” until he saw the prices.
“Everything’s been good. I would say we’re at the point now where it’s probably my least favorite, it’s where I’m finding out how much everything costs,” he said. “And I really do think no matter what your budget is, it’s always going to cost more than you think. Everything always costs more than you think. That’s definitely true for us as well.”
But despite the high costs, Liu noted that wedding planning overall had been a “relatively pain-free and joyous process,” especially because he has the same non-negotiable as Hsu: “good music.”