ENTERTAINMENT Single Bethenny Frankel Hates When Men She Dates Stalk Her TikTok: 'We Could Sleep Together, But You Can't Watch My Social Media' Source: MEGA On 'TODAY With Jenna & Friends,' single Bethenny Frankel revealed her dating do's and don'ts. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Sept. 5 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET

Bethenny Frankel is back in the dating pool — with some stipulations. During the Friday, September 5, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Friends, she called out those who get blinded by her fame, as the former reality star, 54, finds it a turn-off when men stalk her social media.

Source: MEGA Bethenny Frankel is enjoying life as a single woman.

"I'll be dating someone, and I'll think it's such an invasion that they watch my social media," admitted Frankel, who has 3.3 million followers on TikTok. "Like, are you a creep? Weirdo? What are you doing watching this clown show? That's for them. That's not for you. You're not on the list. Like the rope. I'm like, 'Get out of here.' We could sleep together, but you can't watch my social media. Are you crazy?" "You're polishing your plane. You have no time to watch my social media," she added later in the conversation with guest co-hosts Savannah Guthrie and Willie Geist.

Frankel confessed that at her age, she sometimes gets "afraid" that her identity will be tied to her partner. "Instead, I said, 'Let me just be settled alone and be at peace and decide what I want,'" she explained. "We keep going for the same thing in different packages. It's like with lip gloss. You go back and buy the same color you already have. You get home. You're like, 'Why do I have six of these?' I do that with men."

The mom took time to think about the person she "really want[s]" and now treats men like "additive[s]" to her life. "Meaning I don't need a man. I would like a partner but only if it's the right partner," she expressed.

Source: MEGA Bethenny Frankel was previously married to Jason Hoppy.