Love on the Range: Meet Colton Hendricks, the Hunky Single Dad Ready to Find His Match on 'Farmer Wants a Wife'
Colton Hendricks is stirring up excitement as he steps into the spotlight on Season 3 of Fox’s wildly popular dating show, Farmer Wants a Wife. As one of four eligible bachelors alongside Matt Warren, John Sansone and Jay Woods, he’s on a mission to court eight city women, encompassing everything from nannies to nurses.
This rugged single dad is not just looking for romance; he’s on a quest for life-changing love.
What Is ‘Farmer Wants a Wife’?
Farmer Wants a Wife, which has captured hearts in 32 countries, follows four bachelors as they seek their true loves — women prepared to forsake the big city for a life on the farm. Expect "handsome" Hendricks and his fellow contestants to wrangle cattle, handle farm chores and get their hands dirty in a bid to discover if love can blossom in the fields.
This show boasts an impressive track record, resulting in over 180 marriages and more than 410 children born to couples who’ve found love through its matchmaking magic.
Colton's Love History: Who’s His Ex-Wife?
Details about Hendricks’ past relationship are somewhat scarce; however, public records indicate that he was previously married to a certain "Rheyn." The couple tied the knot in October 2020 but parted ways by July 2023.
Reportedly, Rheyn was the first to file for divorce in Polk County, Ark., in October 2023.
Does Colton Have Kids? Meet His Adorable Son!
Hendricks is the proud father of a 2-year-old son named Souther, whom he frequently features on his social media.
A recent TikTok video captured the cutie learning to whistle, with the star captioning it, “Safe to say that Souther is still learning how to whistle #cowboys #babycowboy #horses #cowhorsesoftiktok.”
Who Are the Bachelorettes Hoping to Win Colton’s Heart?
The dad-of-one's quest for love sees him up against eight bachelorettes, each bringing their own flair: Bailee, the barista from Castle Rock, Wash.; Hope, the hairstylist from Purcell, Okla.; Kassandra, a radiology tech from Hartsville, Tenn.; Keeley, the dance coach from Cincinnati, Ohio; Makenzie, another hairstylist from Fort Worth, Texas; Rebecca, a media account executive from Nashville; Taylar, a hairstylist from Sarasota, Fla.; and Zoe, the dedicated ICU nurse from Sarasota, Fla.
Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3 heats up on March 20 at 9 p.m. ET.