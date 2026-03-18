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Single Whoopi Goldberg, 70, Admits She Has One-Night Stands When She 'Needs It'

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Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg is currently single after three divorces.

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March 18 2026, Published 4:04 p.m. ET

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Whoopi Goldberg shared a NSFW confession on the Wednesday, March 18, episode of The View.

As the co-host kicked off their next topic, the actress prefaced of the discussion, "This is just so stimulating," going on to reveal how people resonated with a woman who recently wrote a Cosmopolitan article about missing "bar-hopping" and "casual flings" despite being happily married.

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'I Do Hit and Runs When I Need It!'

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Photo of Whoopi Goldberg admitted she has one-night stands 'when I need it.'
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg admitted she has one-night stands 'when I need it.'

"Do you miss those days?" Joy Behar, 83, asked the EGOT winner, to which Goldberg, 70, replied "I am single."

"I know you are, but you don't go bar-hopping or do any of that stuff, right?" Behar asked.

"No, that's not so. Yeah, I bar hop, I go hang. I do hit and runs when I need it!" Goldberg confessed, prompting cheers and applause from the audience.

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Sara Haines Misses Being Single

Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg asked her co-hosts if they ever miss being single.

"But I am not married to anybody, I don't have responsibilities. The question is: do you ever miss the single life?" the Ghost star asked her co-hosts, all of whom are married.

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Photo of Costar Sara Haines called the single life 'so lovely.'
Source: @theview/x

Costar Sara Haines called the single life 'so lovely.'

Sara Haines, 48, who's married with young children, replied that she doesn't miss bar-hopping or flings, but she does reminisce on the days when she could sit at home, eat ice cream and binge whatever show she wanted.

"It's more to the responsibilities and not to the single-hood. Because single-hood sounds exhausting if you're looking for someone," she explained. "But the single life was so lovely. I love being the center of my own world."

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Inside Whoopi Goldberg's Love Life

Photo of Whoopi Goldberg has been married and divorced three times.
Source: @theview/x

Whoopi Goldberg has been married and divorced three times.

Goldberg has been married three times: she was first wed to Alvin Martin, the father of her only child, from 1973-1979, and then to David Claessen from 1986-1988.

She was also wed to Lyle Trachtenberg from 1994-1995.

In a February 2026 interview, she admitted she's "not good at relationships, because you have to think about other people, and I have enough to think about with my daughter [Alex Martin] and her husband and my grandkids and my great-grandkids and all the people at work."

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The Star Isn't Interested in Getting Married Again

Photo of The actress confessed in a recent interview that she's not 'cut out to be in a relationship.'
Source: @theview/x

The actress confessed in a recent interview that she's not 'cut out to be in a relationship.'

"In the last 25 years, I recognized that not everybody’s cut out to be in a relationship. Some people are just cut out to be one-night stands," she explained to Interview. "I don’t want to live with anybody. I lived with my daughter. That’s all I can handle. I have lots of people that I love, but I don’t need them living with me. I don’t need to be sleeping with them."

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