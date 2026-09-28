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'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Shares Intimate Photos With Boyfriend Pete as They 'Slowly Figure Out' Long-Distance Romance

Photo of Janelle Brown
Source: @janellebrown/Instagram

Janelle Brown shared loved-up photos with her new boyfriend.

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Sept. 28 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

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Sister Wives star Janelle Brown gave fans an intimate look into her first official relationship following her split from Kody Brown.

The mom-of-six, 57, wasn't shy about showing off her love for her new boyfriend, Pete, as she documented their fun-filled adventures in a September photo dump on Instagram.

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Janelle Brown Gushed Over New Boyfriend Pete

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Photo of Janelle Brown said she and Pete were 'slowly figuring out' their long-distance romance.
Source: @janellebrown/Instagram

Janelle Brown said she and Pete were 'slowly figuring out' their long-distance romance.

"We have had some fun adventures coast to coast … then we had to be in Phoenix but got a chance to enjoy the sunshine and a fun night out. Pete said, 'Let's go to a white table cloth dinner,'" Janelle captioned the post on Sunday, September 27.

The couple was all smiles in the carousel of photos, which showed them enjoying days by the pool, sunset drinks and live music.

The reality TV star added, "It's so fun having someone to do life with @meetrealpete. Tomorrow I go back to NC and Pete will stay in Vegas. We are slowly figuring out the long-distance thing as we work to change it."

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Source: @janellebrown/Instagram

Janelle Brown first debuted the new relationship in August.

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Janelle Brown Debuted New Romance Last Month

Photo of Janelle Brown admitted she 'wasn't looking' when she met her new romantic partner.
Source: @janellebrown/Instagram

Janelle Brown admitted she 'wasn't looking' when she met her new romantic partner.

The TLC star went public with the new relationship in late August, telling her fans, "Some chapters are meant to unfold quietly before they're shared."

"I wasn’t looking. I certainly wasn’t expecting you," she captioned a photo with her new beau at the time. "And somehow, you turned out to be exactly what I didn’t know I needed. And it has been pretty wonderful. Everybody, please meet Pete."

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'Passenger Princess Era'

Photo of Janelle Brown admitted she 'could get used' to her new 'passenger princess era.'
Source: @janellebrown/Instagram

Janelle Brown admitted she 'could get used' to her new 'passenger princess era.'

Since then, Janelle has kept fans updated on her blossoming romance with Pete, sharing moments from outdoor excursions to romantic waterfront dinners.

"Pete drives, he opens my car door, and he makes sure I’m taken care of. He spoils me in lots of old-fashioned ways. I could get used to this," she captioned a September 16 post. "A nod to my 'passenger princess' era. I’m not sure I’ve ever been one before but I could get used to this."

Janelle Brown Split From Kody Brown in 2023

Photo of Janelle Brown and Kody Brown split in December 2023.
Source: MEGA

Janelle Brown and Kody Brown split in December 2023.

The relationship marks Janelle's first serious relationship since her split from Kody, 57, in December 2023.

Janelle was one of Kody's four wives, alongside Christine Brown, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown. As of 2026, the businessman remains married only to Robyn, 47.

Janelle looked back on the former relationship dynamic in August, reflecting on being the person who needed to run a "decision past three people before trusting it enough to move."

"Have you ever wondered about what the version of you who second-guesses everything would think of you now?" Janelle captioned a video of herself at the beach on August 20. "I think about her sometimes. The version of me who ran every decision past three people before she trusted it enough to move."

She continued, "She would probably not even recognize the version of me who bought land without a plan, who changed course mid-week because it stopped feeling right, who doesn’t ask permission before making the call anymore. I don’t think she’d think I got braver, necessarily. I think she’d just be relieved. Like she’d been waiting a long time for someone to finally believe her instead of everyone else."

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