'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Shares Intimate Photos With Boyfriend Pete as They 'Slowly Figure Out' Long-Distance Romance

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Sister Wives star Janelle Brown gave fans an intimate look into her first official relationship following her split from Kody Brown. The mom-of-six, 57, wasn't shy about showing off her love for her new boyfriend, Pete, as she documented their fun-filled adventures in a September photo dump on Instagram.

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Janelle Brown Gushed Over New Boyfriend Pete

Source: @janellebrown/Instagram Janelle Brown said she and Pete were 'slowly figuring out' their long-distance romance.

"We have had some fun adventures coast to coast … then we had to be in Phoenix but got a chance to enjoy the sunshine and a fun night out. Pete said, 'Let's go to a white table cloth dinner,'" Janelle captioned the post on Sunday, September 27. The couple was all smiles in the carousel of photos, which showed them enjoying days by the pool, sunset drinks and live music. The reality TV star added, "It's so fun having someone to do life with @meetrealpete. Tomorrow I go back to NC and Pete will stay in Vegas. We are slowly figuring out the long-distance thing as we work to change it."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @janellebrown/Instagram Janelle Brown first debuted the new relationship in August.

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Janelle Brown Debuted New Romance Last Month

Source: @janellebrown/Instagram Janelle Brown admitted she 'wasn't looking' when she met her new romantic partner.

The TLC star went public with the new relationship in late August, telling her fans, "Some chapters are meant to unfold quietly before they're shared." "I wasn’t looking. I certainly wasn’t expecting you," she captioned a photo with her new beau at the time. "And somehow, you turned out to be exactly what I didn’t know I needed. And it has been pretty wonderful. Everybody, please meet Pete."

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'Passenger Princess Era'

Source: @janellebrown/Instagram Janelle Brown admitted she 'could get used' to her new 'passenger princess era.'

Since then, Janelle has kept fans updated on her blossoming romance with Pete, sharing moments from outdoor excursions to romantic waterfront dinners. "Pete drives, he opens my car door, and he makes sure I’m taken care of. He spoils me in lots of old-fashioned ways. I could get used to this," she captioned a September 16 post. "A nod to my 'passenger princess' era. I’m not sure I’ve ever been one before but I could get used to this."

Janelle Brown Split From Kody Brown in 2023

Source: MEGA Janelle Brown and Kody Brown split in December 2023.