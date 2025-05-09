Skin Clique's Doctor Sarah Allen and Amanda Ewertz Reveal the Beauty Treatment Every Woman Should Invest In

Skin Clique is making self-care work for every woman's busy lifestyle.

The company brings the latest beauty treatments to you in the comfort of your home. From Botox to chemical peels, their highly trained doctors, nurses and specialists will ensure you can make the time to keep your skin glowing and healthy.

CEO, Physician Founder and Chief Medical Officer Doctor Sarah Allen and board-certified Nurse Practitioner Amanda Ewertz speak exclusively with OK! about building trust with their patients, the number one treatment everyone should invest in and what you can do at home to keep your complexion clear.