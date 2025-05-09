Skin Clique's Doctor Sarah Allen and Amanda Ewertz Reveal the Beauty Treatment Every Woman Should Invest In
Skin Clique is making self-care work for every woman's busy lifestyle.
The company brings the latest beauty treatments to you in the comfort of your home. From Botox to chemical peels, their highly trained doctors, nurses and specialists will ensure you can make the time to keep your skin glowing and healthy.
CEO, Physician Founder and Chief Medical Officer Doctor Sarah Allen and board-certified Nurse Practitioner Amanda Ewertz speak exclusively with OK! about building trust with their patients, the number one treatment everyone should invest in and what you can do at home to keep your complexion clear.
Building Trust With Clients
"It became clear that there was a real need for safe, expert, quality care that fit into people's lives," Dr. Allen explains of the genesis of the service. "It was very difficult for me as a busy mom with four girls to go to a traditional doctor's office and to create a way for more patients to access science-backed, personalized treatments with a provider that they trust."
"Before you even get to the treatment part, is building the rapport," Ewertz adds. "It's building that trust and doing so early while having that really personalized treatment plan where I'm not just going through an algorithm with what I'm going to do with every patient. It's truly customized."
The Best Treatment for Your Buck
With hectic schedules and costs rising, the two experts say there are two specific treatments that will garner the best results.
"I love microneedling," Ewertz explains. "Even when I have patients who refuse to do anything besides skincare, I can sometimes get them on the microneedling train and they are so happy. The results are so good. Many people in aesthetics focus on toxin and filler, but microneedling needs to be inserted into that combo because everyone that's done it has seen amazing results."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As for Dr. Allen, she says Botox or neuromodulator injections are the way to go. "I truly believe that it is a preventive treatment and over time, if you start at the right age, you will prevent deep set wrinkles and signs of aging," the medical specialist notes.
Be Consistent in Your Routine to Protect Your Skin
Despite the modern day miracle, Dr. Allen emphasizes how there's really no "silver bullet" treatment without properly taking care of your skin daily by yourself at home. "My desert island product is SPF," she says. "It is the number one thing you can do to ensure your skin health long term."
"SPF is a given. But also, you have to have retinol in your routine to get those not only preventative, but corrective results that you want," Ewertz explains.