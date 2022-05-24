Skincare Spokesperson Kim Cattrall: Getting To Know Yourself Will 'Make You Happy & Grow' — Shop Her Favorite Must-Have

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s been nearly three years since Sex and the City alum Kim Cattrall broke the internet after inadvertently teaching a master class on setting healthy boundaries.

“I don’t want to be in a situation for even an hour where I’m not enjoying myself,” Cattrall famously told The Guardian back in August 2019. “I want to choose who I spend time with personally and professionally.”

Even though the world has (de)volved into a drastically different place since her now-viral statement first hit the internet (the before times!), it seems her apparent philosophy of following her gut has remained steadfast.

"People can lead you into knowledge, but ultimately, it's getting to know yourself and what's right for you — whether it's a skincare product, a job, a relationship — that'll make you happy and grow,” the star explained in a new interview with InStyle. “You have to really listen to what's right for you," she continued noting that “it's really important to listen, to take the time, to listen to what feels right and follow that.”

And to Cattrall, it seems that philosophy led her to her latest career move — pairing with Danish skincare company Ole Henriksen. Earlier this month, the brand announced the actress would serve as their newest spokeswoman, helping them embark on their first-ever foray into full-body skincare.

Ole Henriksen’s brand new Touch line consists of two new products, the BeamCream Smoothing Body Moisturizer and the Firmly Yours Toning Dry Body Oil. Self-described as being “face-worthy skincare for your body," the company said Cattrall was a perfect fit to represent the brand on this endeavor.