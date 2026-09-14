Skip Panettiere Remembers Late Daughter Hayden 4 Weeks After Her Passing With Touching Photo

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Skip Panettiere can't stop missing his beloved daughter, Hayden Panettiere. Four weeks after the Heroes actress passed away, Skip shared a new photo with her on social media on Sunday, September 13. In the picture, the two were snapped together in an embrace, with their cheeks pressed together as the father-daughter duo happily held each other and smiled for the camera.

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Source: SKIP PANETTIERE/FACEBOOK Skip Panettiere shared a photo remembering Hayden Panettiere four weeks after she passed away.

In the comment section of the post shared on Facebook, numerous fans and friends extended their heartfelt support. A Facebook friend wrote, “She was such a smart, sweet, beautiful young woman. I can’t even begin to try to explain the countless hours we spent talking about life and laughing and even arguing at times.”

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Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere passed away just five days before her 37th birthday.

The comment continued, “She was 16 or 17 when I first met her and she was just a ball of rapid fire energy in such a beautiful package. She confided in me about so many things and to see so much of it in her book makes me feel so proud of her because she kept so much bottled up inside. Rest in peace Mushroom, Fern, My lovely little stubborn firecracker.” Another user commented, “Beautiful pic! She certainly was your twin!💔 Thinking of you ❤️” Meanwhile, a third user wrote, “Beautiful photo. May Hayden rest in the sweetest peace. I will forever remember her running around, us all playing and being carefree kids on 53rd street. Truly cherish those memories!”

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Skip Panettiere Previously Shared a Touching Message for Hayden

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Source: MEGA Skip Panettiere previously shared a heartbreaking birthday tribute on what would have been Hayden Panettiere's 37th birthday.

Previously, on what would have been Hayden's 37th birthday, Skip shared a heartbreaking birthday tribute for the late actress. Posting a photo of her with her late brother, Jansen Panettiere, who passed away in February 2023, Skip wrote in another post, "Happy Birthday my sweet Hayden. Daddy will never stop missing you. I can only hope that you are with Jansen and he has taken you by the hand."

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Source: MEGA Hayden Panettiere was pronounced dead at the scene after being found unresponsive at her Greenville, South Carolina, home.

Hayden passed away just five days before her birthday on August 21. She was found unresponsive inside a Greenville, South Carolina, home that she reportedly shared with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, and his brother, Zach Hickerson, who were present at the time of her passing. Despite efforts to resuscitate her, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Hayden left behind her daughter, Kaya (11), whom she shared with her ex, Wladimir Klitschko.

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Panettiere's Cause of Death is Being Investigated

Source: MEGA After preliminary autopsy reports found no signs of foul play, an investigation was launched into Hayden Panettiere's cause of death.