Slim John Goodman and Wife Anna Beth Have Rare Red-Carpet Date Night at 'Digger' Premiere: Photos
Sept. 30 2026, Published 1:57 p.m. ET
John Goodman flaunted his incredible 200-pound weight loss at the premiere of Digger on Monday, September 29.
The Roseanne actor showed up to the glitzy Hollywood event with his wife since 1989, Anna Beth Goodman.
John Goodman and Wife Anna Beth Enjoyed a Red-Carpet Date Night
John and Anna Beth sweetly made a rare joint appearance to celebrate the release of Digger. The actor looked great with his slimmed-down figure in a sharp black suit with a striped shirt, while Anna Beth stunned in a plum-colored dress.
The couple smiled wide and embraced on the red carpet.
The two share one daughter, Molly Evangeline Goodman, born in 1990.
Getting Sober in 2007 Sparked John Goodman's Weight-Loss Journey
John, 74, has vulnerably opened up about his weight loss and health journey over the years. In particular, he has said that getting sober in 2007 was a huge catalyst for his wholesome transformation.
"It was getting to be too much," he told The Guardian in 2012 about quitting alcohol and attending rehab. "It was 30 years of a disease that was taking its toll on everyone around me and it had got to the point where, every time I did it, it was becoming more and more debilitating. It was life or death. It was time to stop."
- John Goodman Looks Unrecognizable After Losing 200 Pounds in Incredible Transformation: Photo
- Shirtless... And Stout! Mark Wahlberg Shocks Fans With 20-Pound Weight Gain: See The Transformation
- Russell Crowe's Dramatic Weight-Loss Transformation After Debuting Slim Figure at Wimbledon: Before and After Photos
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
John Goodman Now Follows a Healthy Lifestyle
In 2010, the West Wing actor further opened up about his weight loss. At the time, he was down 100 pounds.
"I know it sounds sappy, but it was a waste," he told People. "It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your a-- and figure out what you’re going to eat next … I wanted to live life better."
He hired a health coach, and as of 2010, cut out sugar and worked out six times a week.
In 2023, he announced the incredible news that he had lost a total of 200 pounds, revealing that getting out and walking the dogs was helping him stay in shape.
'Digger' Also Stars Tom Cruise, Riz Ahmed and Jesse Plemons
John stars in Digger alongside Tom Cruise, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, Emma D'Arcy and Jesse Plemons.
The movie was directed by The Revenant director Alejandro G. Iñárritu and comes out Friday, October 2.