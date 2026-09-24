Slim Melissa McCarthy and Husband Ben Falcone Share a Sweet Moment on the Red Carpet: Watch
Sept. 24 2026, Published 7:45 p.m. ET
Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, couldn't keep their hands off each other during a sweet red carpet moment.
Melissa McCarthy and Husband Brad Falcone Hit the Red Carpet
The couple, who tied the knot in October 2005, matched in elegant all-black looks while attending Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 23.
The Gilmore Girls alum's slim figure was on full display in a beaded, body-hugging dress featuring a high neckline and structured shoulders. Her husband, 53, matched her in a suit jacket featuring a dark, brushed finish.
Fans Were Obsessed With Melissa McCarthy and Brad Falcone
The pair posed side by side, their arms tightly linked on the red carpet. McCarthy turned to glance at Falcone, who responded by wrapping his free hand around his wife's arm.
Fans loved the adorable interaction, flooding the comments section with their reactions.
"Best pair ever!" one admirer wrote, while a second fan said, "Sweet is the right word. Such a cute couple."
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Inside Melissa McCarthy's Weight Loss Transformation
Others pointed out McCarthy's incredible weight-loss transformation, telling her, "You look so healthy, I love this for you!"
"Love seeing you so healthy!" another wrote. "So proud of you."
McCarthy has never shied away from talking about her fluctuating weight over the years. In 2011, the actress revealed that a manager once told her that she'd never find work in Hollywood unless she lost weight.
"It really hurt my feelings," The Heat star said, per People. "I understand that the odds are not as high as if I was skinny, but I still have talent. I thought, 'I'll show you!'"
Melissa McCarthy Saw Progress After She Stopped 'Worrying' About Her Weight
The Identity Theft star admitted that she found success with her health journey after she stopped stressing over the number on the scale.
"I finally said [to myself], 'Oh, for God's sake, stop worrying about it', and it may be the best thing I've ever done," she shared on CBS Mornings in 2015. "I truly stopped worrying about [my weight]. I stopped over-analyzing, over-thinking, over-doing anything."
She continued, "I just stopped constantly being worried about it, and I think there's something to kinda loosening up and not being so nervous and rigid about it that, bizarrely, has worked."
McCarthy is estimated to have lost between 75 pounds and 95 pounds, according to Daily Mail.