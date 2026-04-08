Pam Bondi Trolled for Being the 'First Woman' to Be 'Fired as Attorney General' in Hilarious 'SNL' Skit: Watch

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Saturday Night Live didn’t waste any time turning one of the week’s biggest political headlines into punchlines. The NBC sketch show opened its latest episode with a cold open centered on the firing of former Attorney General Pam Bondi, transforming the sudden shake-up into a chaotic, comedic meltdown that quickly spread across social media. The result was a version of the story that may end up sticking with audiences long after the headlines fade.

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A Cold Open Built for Virality

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE Kenan Thompson portrayed Charles Barkley and led the sketch with sports-style commentary.

The sketch reimagined Bondi’s firing through the lens of a March Madness post-game show, with Kenan Thompson portraying Charles Barkley delivering blunt commentary before Ashley Padilla’s Bondi crashed the segment to defend herself. “The truth is, I was amazing at my job, and I am proud to say I made history as the first woman ever to be fired as attorney general,” Padilla’s Bondi declared. “I shattered that glass exit door!”

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Source: Saturday Night Live/Facebook

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Source: MEGA; Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE Ashley Padilla’s Pam Bondi impression mixed bravado with mock panic.

The bravado quickly unraveled as the character broke down, admitting, “I miss it already,” before adding, “They threw my headshot in the trash like it was the Epstein files!” The sketch also layered in broader jabs at the administration, including commentary about other recent firings and controversies, amplifying the sense of chaos surrounding the moment.

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Comedy as Narrative Control

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE The segment quickly spread across social media after airing.

For media experts, the speed at which SNL reframed the story is part of a larger shift in how audiences consume news. “SNL has cracked the code on something most news outlets can't figure out; it’s called speed, simplicity, and shareability,” said Amore Philip, founder and CEO of Apples & Oranges Public Relations. “A cold open takes a messy, polarizing political story and gives it a clean narrative with humor as the hook. That's why it travels so fast.” Philip argues that sketches like this don’t just reflect public opinion, they actively shape it. “The sketches that stick are the ones that say out loud what people are already thinking. They exaggerate just enough to land the joke without losing the truth. And once that version of the story exists, it becomes the version people remember,” Phillip explained. “That's not just entertainment, that's narrative control.”

Why These Moments Stick

Source: Saturday Night Live/YOUTUBE The sketch reframed a political headline through comedy.