Snoop Dogg Under Fire: Rapper Accused of 'Being Homophobic' After Making Negative Comments About Seeing LGBTQ+ Characters in Children's Movies

Snoop Dogg is under fire after making negative comments about seeing a lesbian couple in the 2022 animated film Lightyear. While on the August 20 episode of Dr. Sarah Fontenot’s “It’s Giving” podcast, he recalled being taken back by the characters as he watched the Pixar flick with one of his young grandchildren.

Source: @ItsGiving-Podcast/youtube Snoop Dogg said he's 'scared to go to the movies' because of the LGBTQ+ representation in 'Lightyear.'

"What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere. They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman,’" the rapper, 53, recalled. "Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!'" The music artist recalled thinking to himself at the time, "'Oh s---, I didn’t come in for this s---.' I just came to watch the godd--- movie.'"

'I'm Scared to Go to the Movies'

Source: mega The rapper said seeing a lesbian couple in a children's movie 'threw me for a loop.'

"They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby? So it’s like, f--- me, I’m like, scared to go to the movies," he confessed. "Y’all throwing me in the middle of s--- that I don’t have an answer for." "It threw me for a loop," Snoop Dogg admitted. "I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this? These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.'"

Snoop Dogg Criticized for His Comments

Source: mega The music star was criticized for his remarks, with many accusing him of being homophobic.

Needless to say, his remarks sparked backlash on social media. "He is scared of gay people kissing on screen in a country with vigorous gun violence, racism, ICE deportations and a felon president?? Just old [and] weird," one person wrote, while another tweeted, "Snoop Dogg being homophobic was not on my bingo card…" "Bigotry is so gross," stated a third individual, while a fourth penned, "Snoop Dogg was homophobic in the '90s and then became pro-gay when [Barack] Obama legalized gay marriage to avoid backlash, and now it's socially acceptable to hate gay people again so he just went back to how he always was. Biggest sellout in Hip-Hop." Others defended the record producer's comments, with one person claiming, "Snoop isn’t wrong," and another saying, "I agree with Snoop on this."

Chris Evans Defends 'Lightyear'

Source: mega 'Lightyear' star Chris Evans said people who are offended by the LGBTQ+ representation are 'idiots.'