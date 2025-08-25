or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Snoop Dog
OK LogoNEWS

Snoop Dogg Under Fire: Rapper Accused of 'Being Homophobic' After Making Negative Comments About Seeing LGBTQ+ Characters in Children's Movies

Photo of Snoop Dogg
Source: @ItsGiving-Podcast/youtube

Snoop Dogg is in the hot seat for his controversial remarks.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 25 2025, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg is under fire after making negative comments about seeing a lesbian couple in the 2022 animated film Lightyear.

While on the August 20 episode of Dr. Sarah Fontenot’s “It’s Giving” podcast, he recalled being taken back by the characters as he watched the Pixar flick with one of his young grandchildren.

Article continues below advertisement

Photo of Snoop Dogg on Dr. Sarah Fontenot’s 'It’s Giving' podcast.
Source: @ItsGiving-Podcast/youtube

Snoop Dogg said he's 'scared to go to the movies' because of the LGBTQ+ representation in 'Lightyear.'

"What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere. They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman,’" the rapper, 53, recalled. "Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!'"

The music artist recalled thinking to himself at the time, "'Oh s---, I didn’t come in for this s---.' I just came to watch the godd--- movie.'"

Article continues below advertisement

'I'm Scared to Go to the Movies'

Photo of Snoop Dogg
Source: mega

The rapper said seeing a lesbian couple in a children's movie 'threw me for a loop.'

"They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby? So it’s like, f--- me, I’m like, scared to go to the movies," he confessed. "Y’all throwing me in the middle of s--- that I don’t have an answer for."

"It threw me for a loop," Snoop Dogg admitted. "I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this? These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.'"

MORE ON:
Snoop Dog

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Snoop Dogg Criticized for His Comments

Photo of Snoop Dogg
Source: mega

The music star was criticized for his remarks, with many accusing him of being homophobic.

Needless to say, his remarks sparked backlash on social media.

"He is scared of gay people kissing on screen in a country with vigorous gun violence, racism, ICE deportations and a felon president?? Just old [and] weird," one person wrote, while another tweeted, "Snoop Dogg being homophobic was not on my bingo card…"

"Bigotry is so gross," stated a third individual, while a fourth penned, "Snoop Dogg was homophobic in the '90s and then became pro-gay when [Barack] Obama legalized gay marriage to avoid backlash, and now it's socially acceptable to hate gay people again so he just went back to how he always was. Biggest sellout in Hip-Hop."

Others defended the record producer's comments, with one person claiming, "Snoop isn’t wrong," and another saying, "I agree with Snoop on this."

Chris Evans Defends 'Lightyear'

Photo of Chris Evans
Source: mega

'Lightyear' star Chris Evans said people who are offended by the LGBTQ+ representation are 'idiots.'

Back when Lightyear debuted, star Chris Evans hit back at those who were offended by the characters.

"The real truth is those people are idiots," the Hollywood heartthrob, 44, told Reuters. "Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good."

"There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before," Evans continued. "But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.