Snoop Dogg Under Fire: Rapper Accused of 'Being Homophobic' After Making Negative Comments About Seeing LGBTQ+ Characters in Children's Movies
Snoop Dogg is under fire after making negative comments about seeing a lesbian couple in the 2022 animated film Lightyear.
While on the August 20 episode of Dr. Sarah Fontenot’s “It’s Giving” podcast, he recalled being taken back by the characters as he watched the Pixar flick with one of his young grandchildren.
"What you see is what you see, and they’re putting it everywhere. They’re like, ‘She had a baby — with another woman,’" the rapper, 53, recalled. "Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!'"
The music artist recalled thinking to himself at the time, "'Oh s---, I didn’t come in for this s---.' I just came to watch the godd--- movie.'"
'I'm Scared to Go to the Movies'
"They just said, she and she had a baby — they’re both women. How does she have a baby? So it’s like, f--- me, I’m like, scared to go to the movies," he confessed. "Y’all throwing me in the middle of s--- that I don’t have an answer for."
"It threw me for a loop," Snoop Dogg admitted. "I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this? These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.'"
- Snoop Dogg Apologizes To Gayle King After Blasting Her For Bringing Up Kobe Bryant Rape Allegations In Recent Interview
- Whoopi Goldberg Says She's Fed Up With Cancel Culture After Her Countless Scandals: 'We Don't Know Everything You're Not Supposed To Do'
- Madonna Slams DaBaby For Homophobic Rant, Says 'People Like You Are The Reason We Are Still Living In A World Divided By Fear'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Snoop Dogg Criticized for His Comments
Needless to say, his remarks sparked backlash on social media.
"He is scared of gay people kissing on screen in a country with vigorous gun violence, racism, ICE deportations and a felon president?? Just old [and] weird," one person wrote, while another tweeted, "Snoop Dogg being homophobic was not on my bingo card…"
"Bigotry is so gross," stated a third individual, while a fourth penned, "Snoop Dogg was homophobic in the '90s and then became pro-gay when [Barack] Obama legalized gay marriage to avoid backlash, and now it's socially acceptable to hate gay people again so he just went back to how he always was. Biggest sellout in Hip-Hop."
Others defended the record producer's comments, with one person claiming, "Snoop isn’t wrong," and another saying, "I agree with Snoop on this."
Chris Evans Defends 'Lightyear'
Back when Lightyear debuted, star Chris Evans hit back at those who were offended by the characters.
"The real truth is those people are idiots," the Hollywood heartthrob, 44, told Reuters. "Every time there’s been social advancement as we wake up, the American story, the human story is one of constant social awakening and growth and that’s what makes us good."
"There’s always going to be people who are afraid and unaware and trying to hold on to what was before," Evans continued. "But those people die off like dinosaurs. I think the goal is to pay them no mind, march forward and embrace the growth that makes us human."