Snoop Dogg's Epic 2026 Golden Globes Moment Gets Censored: What Did He Say?

At the 2026 Golden Globes, Snoop Dogg brought his signature style to the stage, reminding everyone that the show is still full of surprises. During the Sunday night, January 11, live ceremony, the rapper presented the inaugural Best Podcast award while his classic track, "Drop It Like It's Hot," played in the background. However, things took a turn when he was censored for profanity during his presentation.

Source: MEGA Snoop Dogg presented the Best Podcast award at the 2026 Golden Globes.

"Stop the music!" Snoop exclaimed as he took center stage, energizing the audience with his unique brand of charm. "I need y'all to loosen up a little bit. This is the double-G's, the double-G's, it's the Golden Globes, and you're with the D-O-double-G," he said. "So, make sure you enjoy yourself, don't be no stiff biff! Move around a little bit!"

The Golden Globes have cleaned up their act in recent years, especially after a racial exclusion scandal in 2021 prompted changes to their voting membership. Snoop acknowledged this shift with his humorous take on the evening.

Source: Golden Globes/YouTube This was the first Best Podcast category to be presented at the Golden Globes.

"Best Podcast is a very important category for me, because, before podcasts, I was what y'all would listen to driving around in your cars. To you podcasters, you better hope I don't get in that game," he joked before introducing the nominees for Best Podcast. As he prepared to unveil the winner, Snoop paused for a video package celebrating the nominees, adding, "Shout-out to the Golden Globes for putting the podcast category in this awards show. And shout-out to all of the podcasters. You all are winners, but the real winner is…"

In a portion that didn’t make it to air, Snoop then added, "I'm high as a m----------- right now. Y'all had me here too d--- long!" sparking laughter from those in attendance.

Snoop Dogg was briefly censored during the Golden Globes broadcast after saying



“I'm high as a motherfucker right now. Y'all had me here too damn long” 😂



pic.twitter.com/zQJLevbmIl — IG:Rapcityz (@rapcityz) January 12, 2026 Source: Golden Globes

Snoop finally announced Amy Poehler's podcast, “Good Hang,” as the winner, sending the comedian to the stage to accept the award. "Wow, this is exactly how I pictured it: Snoop giving me the award," Poehler said, clearly delighted.

Source: MEGA Amy Poehler’s 'Good Hang' won the award.

Snoop's not the only star who faced censorship during the ceremony.

Source: MEGA Teyana Taylor was also censored at the 2026 Golden Globes.