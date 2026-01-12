or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Entertainment > Snoop Dogg
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Snoop Dogg's Epic 2026 Golden Globes Moment Gets Censored: What Did He Say?

Photo of Snoop Dogg
Source: MEGA

Snoop Dogg was censored for profanity while presenting the Best Podcast award at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Profile Image

Jan. 12 2026, Published 10:24 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

At the 2026 Golden Globes, Snoop Dogg brought his signature style to the stage, reminding everyone that the show is still full of surprises.

During the Sunday night, January 11, live ceremony, the rapper presented the inaugural Best Podcast award while his classic track, "Drop It Like It's Hot," played in the background. However, things took a turn when he was censored for profanity during his presentation.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Snoop Dogg presented the Best Podcast award at the 2026 Golden Globes.
Source: MEGA

Snoop Dogg presented the Best Podcast award at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

"Stop the music!" Snoop exclaimed as he took center stage, energizing the audience with his unique brand of charm.

"I need y'all to loosen up a little bit. This is the double-G's, the double-G's, it's the Golden Globes, and you're with the D-O-double-G," he said. "So, make sure you enjoy yourself, don't be no stiff biff! Move around a little bit!"

Article continues below advertisement

The Golden Globes have cleaned up their act in recent years, especially after a racial exclusion scandal in 2021 prompted changes to their voting membership. Snoop acknowledged this shift with his humorous take on the evening.

Article continues below advertisement
image of This was the first Best Podcast category to be presented at the Golden Globes.
Source: Golden Globes/YouTube

This was the first Best Podcast category to be presented at the Golden Globes.

Article continues below advertisement

"Best Podcast is a very important category for me, because, before podcasts, I was what y'all would listen to driving around in your cars. To you podcasters, you better hope I don't get in that game," he joked before introducing the nominees for Best Podcast.

As he prepared to unveil the winner, Snoop paused for a video package celebrating the nominees, adding, "Shout-out to the Golden Globes for putting the podcast category in this awards show. And shout-out to all of the podcasters. You all are winners, but the real winner is…"

Article continues below advertisement

In a portion that didn’t make it to air, Snoop then added, "I'm high as a m----------- right now. Y'all had me here too d--- long!" sparking laughter from those in attendance.

MORE ON:
Snoop Dogg

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Golden Globes
Article continues below advertisement

Snoop finally announced Amy Poehler's podcast, “Good Hang,” as the winner, sending the comedian to the stage to accept the award. "Wow, this is exactly how I pictured it: Snoop giving me the award," Poehler said, clearly delighted.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Amy Poehler’s 'Good Hang' won the award.
Source: MEGA

Amy Poehler’s 'Good Hang' won the award.

Article continues below advertisement

Snoop's not the only star who faced censorship during the ceremony.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Teyana Taylor was also censored at the 2026 Golden Globes.
Source: MEGA

Teyana Taylor was also censored at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Best Supporting Actress winner Teyana Taylor One Battle After Another also had a moment bleeped out when she exclaimed, "Oh my God, this s--- is heavy," as she referred to her new Golden Globes statuette.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.