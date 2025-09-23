sobhan samadi on mentorship and mindset in financial markets

The Turkish talent has risen to be a credible and trusted name in the financial world, who turns struggle into strength. Read on to know more.

There are only a handful of professionals across various fields, particularly in the ever-evolving and highly competitive global trading and financial markets, who have taken an unconventional approach. These highly driven and high-performing professionals also choose such not-so-traditional paths in their careers, as they believe in following a unique purpose to create more value in the lives of others. Sobhan Samadi is all about this and more.

When most people today hear the word ‘trading,’ they only imagine charts, numbers, and the innumerable risks involved. However, Sobhan Samadi believes that trading is beyond all of this. For him, trading isn’t just a profession; it is a lifeline, a passion, and a calling that has today led him to become a frontrunner in the industry, all thanks to his resilience, hard work, and a positive mental attitude. He isn’t just a trader but also an influential figure in Turkey who consistently hosts live trading sessions.

What has created more intrigue among people about Sobhan is his passion for adding more meaning to their lives through his book. Being the organiser of the nation’s most significant trading talent identification events has further strengthened his position in the industry in more ways than one. Trading is often seen as a mysterious pursuit worldwide, but Sobhan has established himself as a mentor and educator in the field.

Like most success stories, Sobhan Samadi’s journey began with hardships and challenges. He transformed it into a unique story by continually overcoming hurdles, innovating, and adding more value to the lives of others through his work in the trading and financial realm. His journey began with one of his life’s most brutal blows, his father’s bankruptcy. Instead of sinking under the weight of the challenge, he used it as a fuel. In his quest for attaining financial freedom, he navigated through the financial markets. Initially, he took on odd jobs, such as working in coffee shops and selling second-hand books, to fund his passion for trading. Later, he went on to carve out his unique niche as a trader and mentor.