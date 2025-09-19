Sofía Vergara Pops Out of Nude Dress Alongside 'America's Got Talent' Costar Mel B: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Sofía Vergara continued her streak of sultry America's Got Talent looks with a busty new wardrobe. The actress, 53, stunned in a strapless, embellished beige dress while seated at the judges' panel for the semifinals on Wednesday, September 17. Vergara posed alongside fellow judge Mel B, who opted for a brighter wardrobe.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara and Mel B are both judges on 'America's Got Talent.'

The former Spice Girl rocked a studded neon-green look, with her curly hair teased in an updo. Both she and Vergara sported dramatic smokey eyeshadow as they posed for a selfie in front of the audience. The Modern Family alum placed a hand on her hips, while the singer winked and flashed a kissy face at the camera. "We r on!!! @agt 🥳🥳❤️❤️," Vergara captioned her Instagram post. She published a solo snapshot as well from Wednesday's show, crediting designers Laura Basci and O'Blanc for her luxury gown. "Next week the finals!!!! @agt ⭐️⭐️," the TV star teased in the caption of her social media share.

One day prior, Vergara once again exposed her cleavage in a strapless black frock covered in silver sequins. She accessorized her outfit with dangling, diamond hoop earrings and several chunky rings. Her dog joined her for a sweet snapshot in front of the series' iconic red buzzer before cameras started rolling.

Sofía Vergara's Recent Medical Emergency

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara had a severe allergic reaction.

The Griselda actress shocked fans when she revealed on September 14 that she had to skip presenting at the 2025 Emmy Awards due to an intense allergic reaction. Her left eye was swollen shut, and she was rushed to the emergency room to deal with the unexpected allergy attack. "Didnt make it to the Emmys but made it to the ER 🤣😩sorry I had to cancel! Craziest eye allergie [sic] right before getting in the car! 🤣🤣," she captioned a selfie of her with a blown-up lid. Vergara also included videos of herself lying on the doctor's table and washing out her eye in the sink.

Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram Sofía Vergara missed the 2025 Emmy Awards.