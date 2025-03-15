EXCLUSIVE Sommer Ray Says Her Confidence Comes From 'Feeling Good on the Inside' and 'Staying True' to Who She Is Source: @sommerray/Instagram Sommer Ray can do it all!

Article continues below advertisement

Sommer Ray has mastered the art of DJing until 3 a.m. and hitting pilates the next morning — but how? The famed influencer sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! to share her secrets to staying healthy amid a crazy busy schedule while promoting the launch of her wellness brand Imaraïs Beauty launching nationwide in Target.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sommerray/Instagram The DJ and influencer is committed to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

"Wellness has always been at the core of my lifestyle, from fitness to skincare, and I’ve seen firsthand how feeling good on the inside translates to confidence on the outside," she shares. "I wanted to create something that wasn't just another beauty product but a real solution that supports overall health." "That’s why I co-founded Imaraïs Beauty — to offer clean, plant-based, and clinically proven formulas that help people achieve radiant skin and healthy hair from within," Ray notes. "Now, with our launch in Target, it’s incredible to see this vision come to life and make ingestible beauty more accessible to everyone."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sommerray/Instagram Sommer Ray believes confidence comes from within.

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to wellness, the Instagram sensation doesn't see it as "something [she has] to make time for." "It’s just part of how I live," she declares. "I keep it simple by eating clean, getting enough protein, staying active and finding little ways to take care of myself, even if it’s just a quick breather in the middle of a crazy day. That’s why I’m obsessed with Imaraïs Beauty — it makes feeling good effortless, so even when I’m on the go, I know I’m taking care of my skin and hair from the inside out."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sommerray/Instagram The social media star's wellness brand recently launched in Target.

Article continues below advertisement

"For me, confidence comes from taking care of myself and staying true to who I am," the 28-year-old explains. "I’ve learned to focus on what makes me feel good rather than worrying about what other people think. When you feel good on the inside, it just naturally shows on the outside!" Sharing some wise advise for fans, Ray adds: "Confidence isn’t about being perfect — it’s about owning who you are. Focus on what makes you feel good, surround yourself with people who lift you up, and remember that everyone has their own insecurities. The more you embrace your uniqueness, the more confident you’ll feel."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @sommerray/Instagram Sommer Ray is excited her products will be more accessible for all.

Article continues below advertisement

So, what's the brunette beauty's wellness routine? "I keep it simple!" she reveals. "Hydration is key, so I always have water with me. I also bring my Imaraïs Beauty gummies because they make it easy to stay on track without carrying a million supplements. And honestly, I just try to listen to my body — whether that means getting extra rest, stretching after a long flight, or sneaking in a quick workout when I can."