Sommer Ray Says Her Confidence Comes From 'Feeling Good on the Inside' and 'Staying True' to Who She Is
Sommer Ray has mastered the art of DJing until 3 a.m. and hitting pilates the next morning — but how?
The famed influencer sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! to share her secrets to staying healthy amid a crazy busy schedule while promoting the launch of her wellness brand Imaraïs Beauty launching nationwide in Target.
"Wellness has always been at the core of my lifestyle, from fitness to skincare, and I’ve seen firsthand how feeling good on the inside translates to confidence on the outside," she shares. "I wanted to create something that wasn't just another beauty product but a real solution that supports overall health."
"That’s why I co-founded Imaraïs Beauty — to offer clean, plant-based, and clinically proven formulas that help people achieve radiant skin and healthy hair from within," Ray notes. "Now, with our launch in Target, it’s incredible to see this vision come to life and make ingestible beauty more accessible to everyone."
When it comes to wellness, the Instagram sensation doesn't see it as "something [she has] to make time for."
"It’s just part of how I live," she declares. "I keep it simple by eating clean, getting enough protein, staying active and finding little ways to take care of myself, even if it’s just a quick breather in the middle of a crazy day. That’s why I’m obsessed with Imaraïs Beauty — it makes feeling good effortless, so even when I’m on the go, I know I’m taking care of my skin and hair from the inside out."
"For me, confidence comes from taking care of myself and staying true to who I am," the 28-year-old explains. "I’ve learned to focus on what makes me feel good rather than worrying about what other people think. When you feel good on the inside, it just naturally shows on the outside!"
Sharing some wise advise for fans, Ray adds: "Confidence isn’t about being perfect — it’s about owning who you are. Focus on what makes you feel good, surround yourself with people who lift you up, and remember that everyone has their own insecurities. The more you embrace your uniqueness, the more confident you’ll feel."
So, what's the brunette beauty's wellness routine?
"I keep it simple!" she reveals. "Hydration is key, so I always have water with me. I also bring my Imaraïs Beauty gummies because they make it easy to stay on track without carrying a million supplements. And honestly, I just try to listen to my body — whether that means getting extra rest, stretching after a long flight, or sneaking in a quick workout when I can."
Perhaps the greatest aspect of Ray's brand? It's totally affordable!
"Wellness should be accessible to everyone, not just a luxury," the content creator states. "That’s why we made sure Imaraïs Beauty is high-quality but still affordable — especially now that we’re in Target. We want people to experience the benefits of ingestible beauty without breaking the bank, and this launch makes it easier than ever to grab a pouch while running errands."