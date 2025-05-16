or
Sommer Ray's Most Daring Bikini Moments

sommer ray most daring bikini moments photos
Source: @sommerray/Instagram

Fitness influencer Sommer Ray has been heating things up with her spicy snapshots!

By:

May 16 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Loving the Sun!

sommer ray most daring bikini moments photos
Source: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray enjoyed a beach getaway in Florida.

Sommer Ray turned up the heat in a leopard-print bikini during a recent trip to Miami Beach, Fla. Her long, wavy tresses framed her face, while her blue-tinted sunglasses shielded her eyes as she basked in the sun.

"i was born to be in the sunnnnn," she captioned the post.

Sommer Ray Flaunted Her Backside

sommer ray most daring bikini moments photos
Source: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray enjoyed the golden hour after celebrating the new year.

In January, the fitness influencer left little to the imagination when she slipped into black bikini for a relaxing day at a beach in Mexico.

"best time bringing in the new year 🥹🫶🏻❤️‍🔥✨😽," Ray captioned the photoset.

Still Hot at Night

sommer ray most daring bikini moments photos
Source: @sommerray/Instagram

She promoted a piece from her brand, SMR Leisure.

Ray kept the heat going at night, showcasing her plump backside and toned legs in a tiny black bikini while vacationing in Cancún, Mexico.

"the swim is almost sold out!! only few left 🥵 @shopsommerray," she promoted her brand's bikini.

Sommer Ray Dropped a Sizzling Photoset

sommer ray most daring bikini moments photos
Source: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray displayed her ample assets in the delicate bikini.

The YouTuber wore a micro-bikini — consisting of a metallic gold thong and barely-there triangle top — in a June 2024 carousel of photos, accentuating her eye-popping assets.

'Sweet Like Cinnamon'

sommer ray most daring bikini moments photos
Source: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray wore a stunning 'summer uniform.'

In April 2024, Ray presented her toned midsection in an orange two-piece bikini with animal-print pattern, exuding beauty as she posed poolside.

MORE ON:
influencer

Sommer Ray Dominated Summer

sommer ray most daring bikini moments photos
Source: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray captured some mirror selfies during a sun-soaked pool day.

The 28-year-old DJ flashed her flat tummy and fit physique in a colorful two-piece bikini with floral pattern. She captured sultry mirror selfies while strutting near poolside during a sun-soaked time off.

"i'm ready for sommertime 🌞🍉🌴💛," Ray told her followers.

She Made Things Steamer

sommer ray most daring bikini moments photos
Source: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray sent temperatures soaring in a March 2024 update.

The IMARAÏS Beauty founder sizzled in a printed bikini while swimming in the ocean during March 2024 getaway, parading her curvaceous silhouette.

Ample Assets Highlighted!

sommer ray most daring bikini moments photos
Source: @sommerray/Instagram

The update offered a stunning view of Dubai's cityscape at night.

In daring photos from her Dubai trip in March 2024, Ray accentuated her curves in a bold, body-baring black bikini while swimming in a rooftop pool.

She Got the Party Started

sommer ray most daring bikini moments photos
Source: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray often shares videos of her workout sessions.

Ray frolicked in front of a DJ booth during her Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, getaway in November 2023. She made her appearance bolder by styling herself in a flirty two-piece bikini that exposed her best features.

Sommer Ray Transformed Into a Wolf Hunter!

sommer ray most daring bikini moments photos
Source: @sommerray/Instagram

Sommer Ray rocked the ultra-revealing piece in November 2023.

Ray nearly spilled out in a beige bikini top with multiple cutouts, trusting the small pieces of fabric to cover her modesty as she embraced her inner wolf aesthetic.

