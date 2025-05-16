Sommer Ray's Most Daring Bikini Moments
Loving the Sun!
Sommer Ray turned up the heat in a leopard-print bikini during a recent trip to Miami Beach, Fla. Her long, wavy tresses framed her face, while her blue-tinted sunglasses shielded her eyes as she basked in the sun.
"i was born to be in the sunnnnn," she captioned the post.
Sommer Ray Flaunted Her Backside
In January, the fitness influencer left little to the imagination when she slipped into black bikini for a relaxing day at a beach in Mexico.
"best time bringing in the new year 🥹🫶🏻❤️🔥✨😽," Ray captioned the photoset.
Still Hot at Night
Ray kept the heat going at night, showcasing her plump backside and toned legs in a tiny black bikini while vacationing in Cancún, Mexico.
"the swim is almost sold out!! only few left 🥵 @shopsommerray," she promoted her brand's bikini.
Sommer Ray Dropped a Sizzling Photoset
The YouTuber wore a micro-bikini — consisting of a metallic gold thong and barely-there triangle top — in a June 2024 carousel of photos, accentuating her eye-popping assets.
'Sweet Like Cinnamon'
In April 2024, Ray presented her toned midsection in an orange two-piece bikini with animal-print pattern, exuding beauty as she posed poolside.
Sommer Ray Dominated Summer
The 28-year-old DJ flashed her flat tummy and fit physique in a colorful two-piece bikini with floral pattern. She captured sultry mirror selfies while strutting near poolside during a sun-soaked time off.
"i'm ready for sommertime 🌞🍉🌴💛," Ray told her followers.
She Made Things Steamer
The IMARAÏS Beauty founder sizzled in a printed bikini while swimming in the ocean during March 2024 getaway, parading her curvaceous silhouette.
Ample Assets Highlighted!
In daring photos from her Dubai trip in March 2024, Ray accentuated her curves in a bold, body-baring black bikini while swimming in a rooftop pool.
She Got the Party Started
Ray frolicked in front of a DJ booth during her Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, getaway in November 2023. She made her appearance bolder by styling herself in a flirty two-piece bikini that exposed her best features.
Sommer Ray Transformed Into a Wolf Hunter!
Ray nearly spilled out in a beige bikini top with multiple cutouts, trusting the small pieces of fabric to cover her modesty as she embraced her inner wolf aesthetic.