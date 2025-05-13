'RHONY' Alum Sonja Morgan Blacklisted After Refusing to Pay Bill at NYC Hotspot: 'She Was Absolutely Hysterical'

According to a media outlet, Morgan was at Tucci restaurant when she was given a $1,000 bill. She reportedly refused to pay for her food and drinks, as she's a single mother. She arrived at the trendy eatery with five friends after reportedly only booking a table for three. While they accommodated her — and have given her free meals in the past — the restaurant wanted her to pay this time around.

“She was absolutely hysterical and refused to pay,” a source dished. “It was like she was filming a Housewives episode, shouting, ‘I’m a celebrity!’ She was like, ‘I don’t pay; people pay me [to go to their restaurants].’ She was absolutely entitled and caused a scene about not paying.”