'RHONY' Alum Sonja Morgan Blacklisted After Refusing to Pay Bill at NYC Hotspot: 'She Was Absolutely Hysterical'
Real Housewives of New York City alum Sonja Morgan reportedly caused a scene at a New York City hotspot on May 10.
Sonja Morgan Refused to Pay Her Bill
According to a media outlet, Morgan was at Tucci restaurant when she was given a $1,000 bill. She reportedly refused to pay for her food and drinks, as she's a single mother. She arrived at the trendy eatery with five friends after reportedly only booking a table for three. While they accommodated her — and have given her free meals in the past — the restaurant wanted her to pay this time around.
“She was absolutely hysterical and refused to pay,” a source dished. “It was like she was filming a Housewives episode, shouting, ‘I’m a celebrity!’ She was like, ‘I don’t pay; people pay me [to go to their restaurants].’ She was absolutely entitled and caused a scene about not paying.”
Sonja Morgan Blacklisted From the Restaurant
Morgan ended up paying the tab by May 12, but the owner of the restaurant, Max Tucci, is claiming she’s no longer welcome at his establishment.
“It’s not about me,” he explained. “Don’t do that to my staff. The cost of everything is so expensive right now, and she’s just taking advantage. There was no arrangement for her to have a comped dinner. She just wanted free food and service.”
Morgan spoke out amid the ordeal, sharing, “There was a clear miscommunication.” “I believed I was dining in exchange for a promotional post,” she added, noting she “made that known” to the workers.
Another Controversial Situation
This isn’t the first time Morgan found herself entangled in a controversial situation. As OK! reported, the blonde bombshell had a complete meltdown at her fashion show during New York Fashion Week in 2019.
"Sonja seemed to be in a completely manic state as people arrived for her show,” an insider shared. “She kept shouting, and even pushed a female guest! She and her showrunner seemed to be having some logistical issues, and neither of them handled it well.”
A PR rep for Morgan reportedly spent “much of the night scurrying around the room” trying to explain her “concerning behavior” and blame it “on stress.”
“They also tried to brush aside her anti-trans comments by citing how many gay people she employs on her team,” they added.
Trans Comment Controversy
The source was referring to a clip on Morgan’s Instagram Stories that saw her and Dorinda Medley making comments about trans model Yasmine Petty during a fashion show.
"Well, with a body like that, it’s a guy. That’s a guy," Medley was heard saying.
"Yeah,” Morgan replied, “with a body like that, it’s a guy, you’re absolutely right.”
Both Medley and Morgan ended up apologizing for their comments. “We have a history as long-standing supporters of the LGBTQ community in many ways and apologize for our offensive comments at the fashion show," they said in a statement.