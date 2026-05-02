Sophia James Says Her New EP 'The Wrong Shoe Theory' 'Pushes' Boundaries: 'Such a Fun Process'

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Musician Sophia James is ready for a new chapter as her new personal EP, The Wrong Shoe Theory, dropped on Friday, May 1. "This has been the most exciting and explorative era of music I’ve ever experienced. I’m really pushing my boundaries — sonically, genre-wise, instrumentation-wise. I used to stay in a singer-songwriter box, but with this project, I’ve allowed myself to explore absurdity, anger, delusion, excitement, tenderness — really the extremes of emotion in a way I never have before. It’s been such a fun process. I hope everyone who wants to make an album gets to," James exclusively tells OK!.

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Source: Stephanie Saias Sophia James' new EP came out on May 1.

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This time around, James, who admits she used to be "very strict" about "not co-writing or collaborating" with others, started working with Alex Bilowitz in 2023. "We had an instant musical connection that opened up a whole new creative world. The first song we wrote together, 'Little Bit Better,' is on the EP, and we both felt like it was unlike anything we’d ever made or heard," she shares. "That energy pushed us to keep going, and we ended up with a collection of songs that feel electric and completely our own. Having another voice in the room made everything less insular. It’s also been a huge learning experience — I’m getting more into production, and Alex is incredible at it. I feel like I’m getting a master’s degree in making a record."

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Source: @sophiajamesmusic/Instagram The star has been working on the album for three years.

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James admits this project is "based on my own experiences." "I like honing in on a specific emotion and translating that into music. We’ve been working on this album for three years, so I’ve done a lot of living in that time," she says. "I also bent my own rules with writing — especially the idea that everything has to 'make sense.' Some songs intentionally don’t. There’s one called 'You Make Me So Happy I Want to Die,' which completely defies traditional structure. But that aligns with my worldview — nothing really makes sense anyway, so I’ve leaned into playfulness and absurdity."

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Additionally, James looks up to "so many people" in the industry. "Billy Joel is my North Star — I’d love to have his career. Sting for longevity, Carole King as the OG piano girl, Stevie Wonder for his soul and writing. Jeff Buckley, The Beatles, Talking Heads, David Byrne — I’m especially inspired by his bizarre, unique way of living. Honestly, I’m inspired by everything I hear, but those are artists I’ve studied deeply," she says.

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Source: @sophiajamesmusic/Instagram The performer went viral with her 'Group 7' video.

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James, who appeared on the 2020 season of American Idol, where she ended up in the Top 10, has been making a name for herself in showbiz for over a decade, but she went viral last year with her "Group 7" video. After James wrote "So Unfair" alongside Bilowitz, she had to promote her work. She took to TikTok, but instead of creating new concepts, she just numbered her videos. “I have posted seven videos tonight and this is the seventh one — just as a little science experiment to see which video gets the most reach,” James says in the final clip. “And I don’t know what that says about you. But you’re in Group 7. Welcome!” The next morning, Group 7 went viral, with people treating it like a secret club. "Honestly, I couldn’t stop laughing. It felt absurd. I’d been trying to promote the song for months with all kinds of videos. By the time the viral one happened, I’d completely detached from the outcome and was just posting random, meaningless clips. The fact that that was the one that took off was wild. But there’s a lesson in detachment — you can’t predict what will resonate," she recalls of the moment. "Moments like that don’t come often. When it happened, and the industry started reaching out, I took every meeting and just went for it. I think I was ready for it — I’ve spent years learning about the industry and how to build a sustainable career."

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As for what's next, James is looking forward to two headlining shows in June — one in L.A. and one in New York. "Then the full-length album is coming later this year, followed by a larger tour," she reveals. "I grew up in the performing arts and got addicted to it early. There’s something magical about being in a room full of people connected by music. It’s a kind of 'third space' we don’t have enough of anymore. It’s also unpredictable — things go wrong, and that makes it exciting. It’s a shared, human experience, and it feels almost spiritual." She adds: "If something I wrote helps even one person, that’s all I could ask for. It creates a tangible, emotional connection that’s hard to describe — it’s not just validation, it’s something deeper. I feel incredibly lucky that my music has found its audience."

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Source: @sophiajamesmusic/Instagram Sophia James is 'proud' of the project.

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