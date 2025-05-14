Sophie Rain Responds to Inviting Piper Rockelle to Bop House Amid 'The Squad' Controversy: 'She Can Make Her Own Decisions'
Having founded the Bop House in December 2024, Sophie Rain has surrounded herself with some of the hottest, most popular influencers in the industry.
Since its inception in the content-creating world, Bop House has been home to many influencers — however, current occupants of the Miami, Fla., estate include Rain, Aishah Sofey, Camilla Araujo, Alina Rose, Summer Iris, Ava Reyes and Julia Filippo.
During a recent weekend of filming content for their social media accounts, famed YouTuber Piper Rockelle made an appearance. However, her visit has grown to be a controversial topic, as the content creator is only 17 years old.
Rain and the other Bop House girls are well over the legal age of 18, making their intimate OnlyFans content legal. While the reason for her visit hasn’t been confirmed, Rain spoke with OK! about the innocence of Rockelle’s time there.
“I think she can make her own decisions. She’s been a friend for a while, and I opened my home to her,” Rain disclosed.
“We hung out, and she got to know some of the other girls in the house,” the founder added. “She’s definitely welcome to come back!”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
When asked what she thought of the controversy surrounding Rockelle’s near career-ending history in the YouTube world, Rain expressed empathy for her gal pal.
“What she might have gone through isn’t something I condone at all. It makes me sad to think she was ever abused, or any of the other kids in the group were taken advantage of,” she said. “I’m just happy to see her thriving.”
In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Rockelle broke her silence about the situation and stood by her mom, saying the accusers and former Squad members were “stretching the truth.”
While Rockelle defended her mom’s place in a recent Netflix documentary, she also didn’t deny the wrongful mistreatment.
“They’re not making it up, but they’re extending the truth,” she said in the May publication. “I was there. I witnessed every day… I think that they believe what they are saying, but I was there, and I saw everything.”