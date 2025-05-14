Sophie Rain Responds to Inviting Piper Rockelle to Bop House Amid 'The Squad' Controversy: 'She Can Make Her Own Decisions'

When asked what she thought of the controversy surrounding Rockelle’s near career-ending history in the YouTube world, Rain expressed empathy for her gal pal.

“What she might have gone through isn’t something I condone at all. It makes me sad to think she was ever abused, or any of the other kids in the group were taken advantage of,” she said. “I’m just happy to see her thriving.”

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Rockelle broke her silence about the situation and stood by her mom, saying the accusers and former Squad members were “stretching the truth.”

While Rockelle defended her mom’s place in a recent Netflix documentary, she also didn’t deny the wrongful mistreatment.

“They’re not making it up, but they’re extending the truth,” she said in the May publication. “I was there. I witnessed every day… I think that they believe what they are saying, but I was there, and I saw everything.”