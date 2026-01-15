Sophie Rain Slams Florida OnlyFans 'Sin Tax': 'Dumbest Thing I’ve Ever Heard'

Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans star Sophie Rain fired back at a controversial Florida proposal that had creators buzzing. Republican candidate James Fishback suggested a 50 percent "sin tax" on income earned by OnlyFans creators in the state, calling it a moral and economic deterrent.

'Dumbest Thing'

Source: @sophieraiin/Instagram Sophie Rain slammed Florida’s proposed OnlyFans 'sin tax' as unfair and misguided.

Speaking to People, Sophie, 21, didn't hold back, calling the proposal "the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard of." She also questioned its logic for Christian creators, asking, "How do you charge a sin tax to a Christian who hasn't sinned?" The creator added: "No one ever forced me to start an OnlyFans, it was MY decision, so I don’t need a 31-year-old man telling me I can't sell my body online. I am a Christian, God knows what I am doing, and I know he is happy with me, that's the only validation I need."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLLYWOOD UNLOCKED (@hollywoodunlocked) Source: @hollywoodunlocked/Instagram The OnlyFans creator pushed back on the idea, emphasizing her career is her own choice.

'Online Degeneracy Platform'

Source: NXR Studios Florida GOP candidate James Fishback defended the tax, calling OnlyFans an 'online degeneracy platform.'

Speaking to NXR Studios, Fishback framed the plan as both a moral and economic measure. "It is called a 'sin tax' because it is a sin, number one, but the purpose of the sin tax in economics is to disincentivize and deter a behavior," he said, calling OnlyFans an "online degeneracy platform." He elaborated on who he believed the tax would protect, adding, "And yes, as Florida governor, I don't want young women who could otherwise be mothers raising families, rearing children, I don't want them to be selling their bodies to sick men online. And I don't want young, impressionable men who have strayed from Christ, who have strayed from our Lord and savior to be told, and to be drawn into lust, and have their entire brain rewired." The gubernatorial candidate also shared with the outlet that all of the money collected will be used to "fund our education system, will be used to fund the crisis pregnancy centers, will be used to fund the first of its kind mental healthcare czar for men in particular.”

'Exploited'

Source: @sophieraiin/Instagram James Fishback said the proposal aims to protect young women and prevent men from being drawn into lust.

Fishback previously accused Rain of being "exploited" by the adult streaming platform in a post on X. "Sophie is pissed at me because she's about to pay the State of Florida $42 million in taxes, which I'll proudly use to increase teacher pay and improve school lunches," he wrote in his post. "I refuse to let smart and capable young women like @SophieRaiin be exploited by OnlyFans and its rapacious owners." Rain pushed back, arguing that while Fishback believes his proposed tax would be the "first of its kind," "the second that bill gets on the senate floor, it will be the 'last of its kind.'"

'Makes No Sense'

Source: @sophieraiin/Instagram The star said James Fishback targeted her for attention rather than focusing on serious policy.