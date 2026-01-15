Sophie Rain Slams Florida OnlyFans 'Sin Tax': 'Dumbest Thing I’ve Ever Heard'
Jan. 15 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
OnlyFans star Sophie Rain fired back at a controversial Florida proposal that had creators buzzing.
Republican candidate James Fishback suggested a 50 percent "sin tax" on income earned by OnlyFans creators in the state, calling it a moral and economic deterrent.
'Dumbest Thing'
Speaking to People, Sophie, 21, didn't hold back, calling the proposal "the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard of."
She also questioned its logic for Christian creators, asking, "How do you charge a sin tax to a Christian who hasn't sinned?"
The creator added: "No one ever forced me to start an OnlyFans, it was MY decision, so I don’t need a 31-year-old man telling me I can't sell my body online. I am a Christian, God knows what I am doing, and I know he is happy with me, that's the only validation I need."
'Online Degeneracy Platform'
Speaking to NXR Studios, Fishback framed the plan as both a moral and economic measure.
"It is called a 'sin tax' because it is a sin, number one, but the purpose of the sin tax in economics is to disincentivize and deter a behavior," he said, calling OnlyFans an "online degeneracy platform."
He elaborated on who he believed the tax would protect, adding, "And yes, as Florida governor, I don't want young women who could otherwise be mothers raising families, rearing children, I don't want them to be selling their bodies to sick men online. And I don't want young, impressionable men who have strayed from Christ, who have strayed from our Lord and savior to be told, and to be drawn into lust, and have their entire brain rewired."
The gubernatorial candidate also shared with the outlet that all of the money collected will be used to "fund our education system, will be used to fund the crisis pregnancy centers, will be used to fund the first of its kind mental healthcare czar for men in particular.”
'Exploited'
Fishback previously accused Rain of being "exploited" by the adult streaming platform in a post on X.
"Sophie is pissed at me because she's about to pay the State of Florida $42 million in taxes, which I'll proudly use to increase teacher pay and improve school lunches," he wrote in his post. "I refuse to let smart and capable young women like @SophieRaiin be exploited by OnlyFans and its rapacious owners."
Rain pushed back, arguing that while Fishback believes his proposed tax would be the "first of its kind," "the second that bill gets on the senate floor, it will be the 'last of its kind.'"
'Makes No Sense'
Rain also suggested the Florida candidate targeted her for attention rather than policy. "He is focusing on me because he needs the attention he can get at this point, which, honestly, is sad if you think about it," she added. "He is first condemning what I do, but at the same time picking me out of the bunch to start some type of viral beef, yeah, no, I don’t think so. He thinks he can go after the biggest, but let's see how that turns out for him."
The creator also has a major issue with who the proposed bill would be for, saying it "makes no sense."
"Also, why are you taxing the creator, why not the subscriber?! By that logic, this makes no sense," she declared. "Florida is OnlyFans central. You are just going to drive them out of the state, then what? Fishback is going to go after a group of people who work very hard for their money, just because he himself is against it, is wrong. I feel like it's also a constitutional violation."