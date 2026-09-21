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'Sopranos' Star Drea de Matteo Detained in Paris After Brass Knuckles Found in Luggage

Drea de Matteo
Source: MEGA

Drea de Matteo got detained for carrying weapons on a flight.

Sept. 21 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

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Former Sopranos star Drea de Matteo found out the hard way that you shouldn't fly with brass knuckles in your luggage.

The 54-year-old was headed to walk the runway at an event for London's Fashion Week when she got detained in Paris.

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de Matteo Took Her Detainment in Stride

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Photo of de Matteo was detained on her way to a fashion event.
Source: MEGA

de Matteo was detained on her way to a fashion event.

"I got detained in customs. They brought me up to a nice little jail cell area,” de Matteo told Page Six. “But if you were to get semi-arrested or detained anywhere in the world, I’d have to say that Paris is the place to do it because they were lovely. They were actually very apologetic because they felt like it was ridiculous. They had to do it. It’s the law."

The actress added that though she was detained for bringing brass knuckles, airport security somehow didn't catch what else she had in her bags.

They didn’t catch any of the knives in the bags, which was even more f------ insane,” she said.

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de Matteo Walked at an Event

Photo of de Matteo said she felt her anti-vax stance made her an outcast in Hollywood.
Source: MEGA

de Matteo said she felt her anti-vax stance made her an outcast in Hollywood.

de Matteo ultimately walked the runway at the at the Only---- x Natasha Zinko show at Collins Music Theatre in Islington, north London. There, she turned heads, taking to the catwalk in a long coat while smoking a cigarette.

de Matteo, who rarely acts, now works as an Only---- model and podcaster. She praised the platform to Page Six, saying, “Fashion designers are real free thinkers, independent artists, always bending the rules. Only---- speaks to that. It’s the ultimate freedom.”

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Matteo Joined the Platform During the Pandemic

image of de Matteo said she joined the platform to save her home.
Source: MEGA

de Matteo said she joined the platform to save her home.

de Matteo turned to Only---- during the pandemic as a way to make ends meet. She told Fox News Digital in February, "The breaking point was when I had to join Only---- to save my home."

"We were in foreclosure over the mandates. Not even over the mandate. They [the California government], this whole thing that was set up, forbearances, 'Take a forbearance, take a longer forbearance, do this, do that. We got you covered. We're going to take care of everybody.' And then nobody was taken care of. And then letters were coming to the door," she added.

de Matteo Argued Not Taking the Covid Vaccine Was a 'Non-Political' Issue

Photo of de Matteo has said she does not care what others think.
Source: MEGA

de Matteo has said she does not care what others think.

On The Sopranos, de Matteo played Adriana, the fiancée of Tony Soprano's nephew, Christopher Moltisanti, who was played by Michael Imperioli.

She has since expressed trouble finding work because of her anti-vaccination stance. In her interview with Fox News, she described her refusal to take the COVID vaccine as a "non-political issue."

She said the mandates in California turned her from "middle class to no class, and then I went on Only---- and then, boom, I was like zero class, you know? But I don't care. Like, I don't care what anybody thinks. You know, I care about my kids and that's it."

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