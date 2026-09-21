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Former Sopranos star Drea de Matteo found out the hard way that you shouldn't fly with brass knuckles in your luggage. The 54-year-old was headed to walk the runway at an event for London's Fashion Week when she got detained in Paris.

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de Matteo Took Her Detainment in Stride

Source: MEGA de Matteo was detained on her way to a fashion event.

"I got detained in customs. They brought me up to a nice little jail cell area,” de Matteo told Page Six. “But if you were to get semi-arrested or detained anywhere in the world, I’d have to say that Paris is the place to do it because they were lovely. They were actually very apologetic because they felt like it was ridiculous. They had to do it. It’s the law." The actress added that though she was detained for bringing brass knuckles, airport security somehow didn't catch what else she had in her bags. They didn’t catch any of the knives in the bags, which was even more f------ insane,” she said.

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de Matteo Walked at an Event

Source: MEGA de Matteo said she felt her anti-vax stance made her an outcast in Hollywood.

de Matteo ultimately walked the runway at the at the Only---- x Natasha Zinko show at Collins Music Theatre in Islington, north London. There, she turned heads, taking to the catwalk in a long coat while smoking a cigarette. de Matteo, who rarely acts, now works as an Only---- model and podcaster. She praised the platform to Page Six, saying, “Fashion designers are real free thinkers, independent artists, always bending the rules. Only---- speaks to that. It’s the ultimate freedom.”

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Matteo Joined the Platform During the Pandemic

Source: MEGA de Matteo said she joined the platform to save her home.

de Matteo turned to Only---- during the pandemic as a way to make ends meet. She told Fox News Digital in February, "The breaking point was when I had to join Only---- to save my home." "We were in foreclosure over the mandates. Not even over the mandate. They [the California government], this whole thing that was set up, forbearances, 'Take a forbearance, take a longer forbearance, do this, do that. We got you covered. We're going to take care of everybody.' And then nobody was taken care of. And then letters were coming to the door," she added.

de Matteo Argued Not Taking the Covid Vaccine Was a 'Non-Political' Issue

Source: MEGA de Matteo has said she does not care what others think.