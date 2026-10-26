HEALTH 'The Sopranos' Star Max Casella Reveals Medical Condition That Nearly Derailed His Hollywood Career: 'It Was Insane' Source: MEGA Max Casella revealed he didn't go through puberty until age 27, with the late physical changes threatening his acting career. Joshua Sila Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

A late onset of puberty left Max Casella questioning his future in acting, even after years of building a career in Hollywood. "It was insane," the actor said in an interview during a screening of his new film, Jimmy, earlier on October 20. "Wouldn't have been my choice, but you know, given the cards you're dealt. You make the best of it."

Article continues below advertisement

Casella Faced Unexpected Changes in His Twenties

Source: MEGA The actor said he went through an 'awkward stage' growing up.

The actor, now 59, said he did not go through puberty until he was 27 after receiving medical treatment for the condition. By then, he had already spent years building his career, including starring alongside Neil Patrick Harris in Doogie Howser, M.D. The physical changes that came with puberty presented a challenge at a stage when Casella was already an established performer. "I went through the awkward phase that most people go through in high school," explained the Theatre World Award winner.

Article continues below advertisement

The Experience Forced Him to Rebuild His Career

Source: @MAX.CASELLA/INSTAGRAM Max Casella said the physical changes forced him to rebuild his acting career, while adjusting to his changing appearance proved difficult.

Casella described the professional consequences of the transition in stark terms. The changes affected how he saw himself as an actor and left him facing an uncertain path forward. "I had to start all over again. It was a humiliating experience," he said. The performer also spoke about the physical effects he had to navigate, including changes to his skin and weight. Adjusting to his appearance took time, particularly because he was experiencing those changes much later than most people. "I didn't wear it well right away," he admitted.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

A Broadway Role Helped Him Find His Footing

Source: MEGA Max Casella credited his role as Timon in Broadway's 'The Lion King' with helping him mature before later starring in 'The Sopranos' and 'Boardwalk Empire.'

Casella eventually landed a major role in the original Broadway production of The Lion King, playing Timon. The show's demanding performance schedule helped him build his confidence as a performer. "I was dancing eight times a week," he recalled. "And I completely became an adult." The production marked a significant chapter in his career, which continued across television, film and theater. He later became known for playing Benny Fazio on The Sopranos and Leo D'Alessio on Boardwalk Empire.

Casella Now Plays a Hollywood Legend in 'Jimmy'

Source: @MAX.CASELLA/INSTAGRAM Max Casella prepared to play Frank Capra in 'Jimmy' by reading the filmmaker's book and watching documentaries.