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'The Sopranos' Star Max Casella Reveals Medical Condition That Nearly Derailed His Hollywood Career: 'It Was Insane'

Image of Max Casella.
Source: MEGA

Max Casella revealed he didn't go through puberty until age 27, with the late physical changes threatening his acting career.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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A late onset of puberty left Max Casella questioning his future in acting, even after years of building a career in Hollywood.

"It was insane," the actor said in an interview during a screening of his new film, Jimmy, earlier on October 20. "Wouldn't have been my choice, but you know, given the cards you're dealt. You make the best of it."

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Casella Faced Unexpected Changes in His Twenties

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image of The actor said he went through an 'awkward stage' growing up.
Source: MEGA

The actor said he went through an 'awkward stage' growing up.

The actor, now 59, said he did not go through puberty until he was 27 after receiving medical treatment for the condition. By then, he had already spent years building his career, including starring alongside Neil Patrick Harris in Doogie Howser, M.D.

The physical changes that came with puberty presented a challenge at a stage when Casella was already an established performer.

"I went through the awkward phase that most people go through in high school," explained the Theatre World Award winner.

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The Experience Forced Him to Rebuild His Career

Image of Max Casella.
Source: @MAX.CASELLA/INSTAGRAM

Max Casella said the physical changes forced him to rebuild his acting career, while adjusting to his changing appearance proved difficult.

Casella described the professional consequences of the transition in stark terms. The changes affected how he saw himself as an actor and left him facing an uncertain path forward.

"I had to start all over again. It was a humiliating experience," he said.

The performer also spoke about the physical effects he had to navigate, including changes to his skin and weight. Adjusting to his appearance took time, particularly because he was experiencing those changes much later than most people.

"I didn't wear it well right away," he admitted.

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A Broadway Role Helped Him Find His Footing

Image of Max Casella.
Source: MEGA

Max Casella credited his role as Timon in Broadway's 'The Lion King' with helping him mature before later starring in 'The Sopranos' and 'Boardwalk Empire.'

Casella eventually landed a major role in the original Broadway production of The Lion King, playing Timon. The show's demanding performance schedule helped him build his confidence as a performer.

"I was dancing eight times a week," he recalled. "And I completely became an adult."

The production marked a significant chapter in his career, which continued across television, film and theater. He later became known for playing Benny Fazio on The Sopranos and Leo D'Alessio on Boardwalk Empire.

Casella Now Plays a Hollywood Legend in 'Jimmy'

Image of Ryan Reynolds and Max Casella.
Source: @MAX.CASELLA/INSTAGRAM

Max Casella prepared to play Frank Capra in 'Jimmy' by reading the filmmaker's book and watching documentaries.

The Tulsa King star's latest project, Jimmy, takes him into the history of classic Hollywood. He portrays filmmaker Frank Capra in the biographical drama about Jimmy Stewart, who served as a combat pilot during World War II before returning to the film industry.

Casella approached the role by studying the director's life and trying to understand his personality beyond his work.

"I read his book," he said. "I watched some documentaries about him. What I was really trying to find out is how to play him. What kind of a person is he? How does he smoke a cigarette? How does he sit in a chair?"

Jimmy, which stars KJ Apa as Stewart, is scheduled to arrive in theaters on November 6.

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