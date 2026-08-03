'Sopranos' Star Vincent Pastore's Death: Emergency Responders Worked Desperately to Save Actor After He Was Found Face-up in Bed at Age 80
Aug. 3 2026, Updated 3:55 p.m. ET
New details have emerged about Vincent Pastore's final moments after the beloved Sopranos actor died at age 80.
Emergency responders reportedly attempted to save the television star after he was discovered unresponsive inside his Bronx, N.Y., home, but their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful.
Neighbor Made the Heartbreaking Discovery
According to TMZ, a female neighbor found Pastore face-up in bed at his Bronx residence at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, August 1.
She immediately called 911, causing police officers and emergency services to rush to the scene.
One paramedic reportedly performed lifesaving measures in an effort to revive the actor, but he was pronounced dead at 2:42 p.m.
Authorities reportedly determined that Pastore died of natural causes, and law enforcement did not suspect a drug overdose.
Medical Examiner Will Not Conduct an Autopsy
Following the actor's death, his body was transferred to a funeral home in Westchester County, N.Y.
A representative for the New York City Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to the outlet that an autopsy will not be performed.
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Friend Says Pastore Was 'Totally Healthy'
The heartbreaking news stunned those closest to the actor, including longtime friend Stephen Villano, who said Pastore had recently celebrated his 80th birthday and appeared to be in good health.
"This is totally shocking," Villano told The New York Post. "He was an amazing individual, and he loved his craft... his craft was Broadway, movies, television."
Villano, who had known Pastore for nearly 30 years, said the pair had spoken just two days before the actor's death.
"He was totally healthy. He was fine. He just went for his yearly physical," Villano said, adding that the actor "had a lot planned," including television appearances and performances with his rock band, Gangster Squad.
"I did everything with Vinny. I drove him to places. I took him to his doctor appointment, I sat with him on shows. I traveled with him. He was a good man. I will miss him a lot," the grieving friend shared.
'He Was Kind, He Was Caring'
While millions knew Pastore as Salvatore "Big P----" Bonpensiero on The Sopranos, Villano said his close friend was nothing like the tough-guy characters he portrayed on screen.
"He said, 'I'm an actor. I play a character.' So people would think that this is the man, but that wasn't the man," Villano explained.
"The man was generous, he was kind, he was caring," he continued. "He cared about his neighbors, he cared about charities, he cared about fundraisers."