TRUE CRIME NEWS 'You Cannot Make This Up,' Miami Judge Says as South Florida Mom Is Released After Leaving Kids Alone at Home for Cruise Vacation Source: WPLG LOCAL 10/YOUTUBE Nathalie Belizaire, 29, was released on bond on Tuesday, September 29, after she was accused of leaving her four children home alone to go on a cruise. Brittany Vincent Oct. 1 2026, Published 7:46 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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“You cannot make this up,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer said at the bond hearing for Nathalie Belizaire. The 29-year-old mother from North Miami Beach allegedly left her four children, one of them just 2 months old, home unattended for three days so she could take a cruise. Belizaire posted bond and was released from jail on Tuesday, September 29, hours after the hearing, according to a publication.

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Questioning Belizaire's Actions

Source: MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer said, 'You cannot make this up,' as she reviewed the allegations against Belizaire.

Glazer was visibly shocked while reviewing the accusations in court. “It says she went on a cruise and left her children home alone,” she said. “These poor kids were home alone for three days? I guess there’s probable cause for child neglect. We’re just grateful nothing else happened to these kids.” Belizaire’s public defender informed the judge that Belizaire denied the allegations, and Glazer replied, “Of course she does.” The judge appeared to be particularly disturbed by the age of the youngest child. "The baby was born in July of this year. Who leaves a baby alone like that?” she asked.

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Children Hid in the Bathroom

Source: WPLG LOCAL 10/YOUTUBE North Miami Beach police found the four children, including a 2-month-old, hiding in a bathroom without adult supervision.

North Miami Beach police stated that Belizaire was supposed to drop the children off at their grandmother’s house before she took her three-day cruise, but allegedly never did. The father of the 2-month-old child said he viewed a post on Belizaire’s WhatsApp story on Thursday, September 24, “depicting what appeared to be a cruise ticket purchase,” according to North Miami Beach police. The father said he had been informed that the children would be cared for while Belizaire was on vacation. Two days later, however, he became alarmed that no adults were caring for the children. He said he went to their residence, found them alone, and contacted 911. The North Miami Beach Police Department then entered the apartment by force and located all four children in the same bathroom, unattended. Body-camera footage shows a 2-year-old, a preteen, and a teenager carrying the 2-month-old infant as they exited the building, according to a publication.

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Arrested Leaving the Ship

Source: WPLG LOCAL 10/YOUTUBE Police arrested Belizaire on Monday, September 28, as she got off the Carnival Conquest at PortMiami.

Belizaire boarded the Carnival Conquest to take a three-day weekend cruise to the Bahamas, according to NBC News. The mother was arrested by police upon leaving the ship at PortMiami on Monday, September 28, and she's now charged with four felony counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. At the hearing, the public defender asked Glazer to allow Belizaire to participate in pretrial services and to consider an alternate bond. The public defender emphasized that the allegations made against Belizaire have not yet been proven. "She denies the allegation,” the public defender stated, and Glazer replied, “They arrested her disembarking the cruise ship.”

Bond and Barred Contact From Children

Source: WPLG LOCAL 10/YOUTUBE Glazer set bond at $2,500 per count and ordered Belizaire to have no contact with the children.