or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Crime
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

'You Cannot Make This Up,' Miami Judge Says as South Florida Mom Is Released After Leaving Kids Alone at Home for Cruise Vacation

Image of Nathalie Belizaire
Source: WPLG LOCAL 10/YOUTUBE

Nathalie Belizaire, 29, was released on bond on Tuesday, September 29, after she was accused of leaving her four children home alone to go on a cruise.

Oct. 1 2026, Published 7:46 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“You cannot make this up,” Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer said at the bond hearing for Nathalie Belizaire.

The 29-year-old mother from North Miami Beach allegedly left her four children, one of them just 2 months old, home unattended for three days so she could take a cruise.

Belizaire posted bond and was released from jail on Tuesday, September 29, hours after the hearing, according to a publication.

Article continues below advertisement

Questioning Belizaire's Actions

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Nathalie Belizaire
Source: MIAMI-DADE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer said, 'You cannot make this up,' as she reviewed the allegations against Belizaire.

Glazer was visibly shocked while reviewing the accusations in court.

“It says she went on a cruise and left her children home alone,” she said. “These poor kids were home alone for three days? I guess there’s probable cause for child neglect. We’re just grateful nothing else happened to these kids.”

Belizaire’s public defender informed the judge that Belizaire denied the allegations, and Glazer replied, “Of course she does.” The judge appeared to be particularly disturbed by the age of the youngest child.

"The baby was born in July of this year. Who leaves a baby alone like that?” she asked.

Article continues below advertisement

Children Hid in the Bathroom

Image of Nathalie Belizaire
Source: WPLG LOCAL 10/YOUTUBE

North Miami Beach police found the four children, including a 2-month-old, hiding in a bathroom without adult supervision.

North Miami Beach police stated that Belizaire was supposed to drop the children off at their grandmother’s house before she took her three-day cruise, but allegedly never did. The father of the 2-month-old child said he viewed a post on Belizaire’s WhatsApp story on Thursday, September 24, “depicting what appeared to be a cruise ticket purchase,” according to North Miami Beach police.

The father said he had been informed that the children would be cared for while Belizaire was on vacation. Two days later, however, he became alarmed that no adults were caring for the children. He said he went to their residence, found them alone, and contacted 911.

The North Miami Beach Police Department then entered the apartment by force and located all four children in the same bathroom, unattended. Body-camera footage shows a 2-year-old, a preteen, and a teenager carrying the 2-month-old infant as they exited the building, according to a publication.

MORE ON:
Crime

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Arrested Leaving the Ship

Image of Nathalie Belizaire's home
Source: WPLG LOCAL 10/YOUTUBE

Police arrested Belizaire on Monday, September 28, as she got off the Carnival Conquest at PortMiami.

Belizaire boarded the Carnival Conquest to take a three-day weekend cruise to the Bahamas, according to NBC News. The mother was arrested by police upon leaving the ship at PortMiami on Monday, September 28, and she's now charged with four felony counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

At the hearing, the public defender asked Glazer to allow Belizaire to participate in pretrial services and to consider an alternate bond. The public defender emphasized that the allegations made against Belizaire have not yet been proven.

"She denies the allegation,” the public defender stated, and Glazer replied, “They arrested her disembarking the cruise ship.”

Bond and Barred Contact From Children

Image of Nathalie Belizaire
Source: WPLG LOCAL 10/YOUTUBE

Glazer set bond at $2,500 per count and ordered Belizaire to have no contact with the children.

Glazer set bond at $2,500 per charge and ordered Belizaire to have no direct or indirect contact with the children. She also ordered that Belizaire could not possess firearms, weapons, or ammunition, and Belizaire wiped away tears during the hearing.

“Good luck to you, madam,” Glazer said after announcing the terms.

Belizaire posted bond and left the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center before 9 p.m., and after walking outside, she covered her face because she saw cameras waiting. The Florida Department of Children and Families is expected to investigate the case.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.