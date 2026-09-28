or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > south park
OK LogoPolitics

'South Park' Season Premiere Features Nearly Undressed Donald Trump

image of TV show South Park's new opening image with welcome sign to South America
Source: SOUTH PARK/YOUTUBE

South Park's season premiere featured a briefly undressed Donald Trump.

Contact us by Email

Sept. 27 2026, Published 10:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

South Park's new season premiered on Wednesday, September 16, with a brief return of the animated show's dramatized version of President Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

'South Park' Introduced a Direct Caricature of Trump During Its 27th Season

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of 'South Park' has featured a caricature of President Donald Trump for the past few years.
Source: SOUTH PARK/YOUTUBE;MEGA

'South Park' has featured a caricature of President Donald Trump for the past few years.

The 29th season premiere, entitled "South American Biker Gangs," is about the parents of the mysteriously renamed mountain town banding together to outlaw e-bikes after local kids become obsessed with the motorized vehicles.

Article continues below advertisement

The Fictional Town of South Park Had Its Name Inexplicably Changed to South America in the Season Premiere

image of In 'South American Biker Gangs,' the South Park boys become enamored with e-bikes.
Source: SOUTH PARK/YOUTUBE

In 'South American Biker Gangs,' the South Park boys become enamored with e-bikes.

The episode's opening credits feature a new theme song reflecting the series' name change — "I'm goin' down to South America, have myself a time!" — and includes a quick glimpse of a completely n----- Trump rubbing an American flag in between his legs.

“You finally got your Emmy,” read an animated image of Trump with his pants around his ankles as he clutched the trophy in his right hand, surrounded by South Park characters.

Show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced earlier this month that they would rename the show to South America after being inspired by "the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google."

MORE ON:
south park

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

President Donald Trump Issued an Executive Order Change the Name of Lake Ontario to Lake America Amid Trade Tensions With Canada

image of Donald Trump next a map with a Lake Ontario renamed to Lake America
Source: MEGA

President Donald Trump issued an executive order in early September to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America amid a trade war with Canada.

“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA," the creators said in a "We especially want to thank our parent company, Paramount — a Skydance Capitulation.”

Parker and Stone's statement came shortly after Trump issued an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America amid an escalating trade war with Canada. Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, said they would not recognize the name change.

Two Days Before Issuing the Executive Order, Trump Shared an AI Image of a Map of New Mexico Labeled 'New America'

image of Apple and Google amended the name for Lake Ontario on their map applications.
Source: MEGA

Apple and Google amended the name for Lake Ontario on their map applications.

Apple and Google amended the name for Lake Ontario on their map applications so that the name of the lake would appear as "Lake America" for U.S. users and "Lake Ontario" for Canadian users. Both names appear next to the lake for users located outside the U.S. and Canada.

Two days before issuing the executive order, Trump shared an AI image of a map of New Mexico labeled "New America."

Last year, President Trump issued an executive order to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Some state officials and agencies adopted the name change, but international mapping services and news outlets, including the Associated Press, opposed the order and retained the traditional name.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.