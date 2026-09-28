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South Park's new season premiered on Wednesday, September 16, with a brief return of the animated show's dramatized version of President Donald Trump.

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'South Park' Introduced a Direct Caricature of Trump During Its 27th Season

Source: SOUTH PARK/YOUTUBE;MEGA 'South Park' has featured a caricature of President Donald Trump for the past few years.

The 29th season premiere, entitled "South American Biker Gangs," is about the parents of the mysteriously renamed mountain town banding together to outlaw e-bikes after local kids become obsessed with the motorized vehicles.

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The Fictional Town of South Park Had Its Name Inexplicably Changed to South America in the Season Premiere

Source: SOUTH PARK/YOUTUBE In 'South American Biker Gangs,' the South Park boys become enamored with e-bikes.

The episode's opening credits feature a new theme song reflecting the series' name change — "I'm goin' down to South America, have myself a time!" — and includes a quick glimpse of a completely n----- Trump rubbing an American flag in between his legs. “You finally got your Emmy,” read an animated image of Trump with his pants around his ankles as he clutched the trophy in his right hand, surrounded by South Park characters. Show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone announced earlier this month that they would rename the show to South America after being inspired by "the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google."

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President Donald Trump Issued an Executive Order Change the Name of Lake Ontario to Lake America Amid Trade Tensions With Canada

Source: MEGA President Donald Trump issued an executive order in early September to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America amid a trade war with Canada.

“Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA," the creators said in a "We especially want to thank our parent company, Paramount — a Skydance Capitulation.” Parker and Stone's statement came shortly after Trump issued an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America amid an escalating trade war with Canada. Canadian officials, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, said they would not recognize the name change.

Two Days Before Issuing the Executive Order, Trump Shared an AI Image of a Map of New Mexico Labeled 'New America'

Source: MEGA Apple and Google amended the name for Lake Ontario on their map applications.