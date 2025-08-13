or
'Southern Charm' Alum Jarrett 'JT' Thomas Shocks Fans by Sharing Nude Selfies

‘Southern Charm’ alum Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas stunned fans after sharing nude selfies on Instagram.

Aug. 13 2025, Published 7:32 a.m. ET

Jarrett “JT” Thomas just took Instagram by storm.

The Southern Charm alum left fans stunned after posting a string of bold, unfiltered nude hotel selfies.

In one photo, Thomas posed from the side against patterned wallpaper, showing off his toned frame.

“Last one night, sorry mom & fam lol,” he captioned the cheeky shot, clearly unfazed by any potential backlash. The snap played alongside “Pancho and Lefty” by Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson, adding a dramatic soundtrack to the moment.

Another image showed him bare-chested in bed, giving the camera a direct, almost intimate stare.

“The bravery one feels alone, ~half a bottle of wine deep in a hotel far away from home… I know you all get it. #shameisaflaw,” he wrote.

After the selfies, Thomas posted a video chatting with followers about his wild night.

"All right, it's time to go to bed," he said to the camera. "Clearly, I've had enough wine."

He wrapped it up with a thank you to everyone who sent messages, joking, "I'm canceling myself, goodnight."

The clip was captioned, "G'Night from my hotel room in DC."

Thomas isn’t just a reality star — he’s a Charleston-based real estate entrepreneur and owner of The Inns, a collection of luxury Airbnb and event properties. He became a familiar face on Southern Charm Seasons 9 and 10 but walked away mid-season.

The eyebrow-raising posts come just months after Thomas revealed in November 2024 why he quit the Bravo hit.

“It comes with a heavy heart to share that I have resigned from Southern Charm,” he wrote on Instagram. “Yesterday I informed Bravo that I will not be participating in the 2-3 remaining green room interviews remaining before [season] airs and that I no longer wish to participate in any ways moving forward with the TV show.”

He added, “I will leave it at that for now while I work on next steps to recover both physically and mentally from what has been an extremely challenging and exhausting year.”

This past April, Thomas said he’s doubling down on his Charleston real estate business and recently launched his own podcast, "JTea & Friends," where he shares career tips.

"I'm going to give more information about building wealth, maintaining wealth, as I have 17 years of experience doing that," he said. "So why not arm the HI, human intelligence, whoever cares or could benefit from hearing my story."

On the podcast, he’s been open about his philosophy when it comes to money.

"I think the thing about business, you can be addicted to a small amount of income that takes up your time," he explained in a clip posted to his Instagram.

