Southern Hospitality's Bradley Carter Says the Show Will Be 'Bigger and Better Than It's Ever Been' as Fans Await Season 5 News

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Bradley Carter teases that if and when Season 5 of Southern Hospitality premieres, it will be worth the wait. "They can expect the show to get bigger and better than it's ever been. We're still a tight friend group and still growing at a rapid rate. I hope to show even more of what's going on in our real lives outside the walls of the bar," the reality star exclusively tells OK!.

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Source: @BRADNBOUJEE_/INSTAGRAM The Season 4 finale aired in May.

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Season 4, which aired in May, ended on a dramatic note. From unresolved tension between Leva Bonaparte and key staff members to a dramatic final group trip, Carter says it was one of the "most grueling" things he experienced. "There was a lot of judgment of my character and false accusations made. I hope the audience was able to see who I am and how those accusations aren't remotely accurate," he says, noting it's tough for his family to watch the show.

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Source: @BRADNBOUJEE_/INSTAGRAM Bradley Carter said the show has 'forced' him to be 'open and honest.'

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"When people make mistakes in their own personal life, it's usually not played out in front of a national audience. That's always an adjustment, but I wouldn't have it any other way — it's forced me to be open, honest, upfront, and to have difficult conversations. It's like a form of therapy," he adds. The series, which premiered on November 22 as a Southern Charm spinoff, featured Leva and her employees — Carter, Joe Bradley, TJ Dinch, Mia Alario, Emmy Sharrett, Grace Lilly, Maddi Reese, Will Kulp, Lucia Pena, Mikel Simmons — as they worked together at Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina. In the meantime, Carter is focusing on his passion: fitness.

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Source: MEL WADE The star has been making stops on his 'Body by Brad' Keep It Moving workout tour.

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Over the past few months, the Bravo star has been making stops on his “Body by Brad” Keep It Moving workout tour. "I wanted to reach more people than just the people in Charleston. I love fitness and my philosophy is a 70/30 lifestyle — I want to have fun, enjoy myself and enjoy a drink or a burger, but I still try to take care of my body to the best of my abilities. I try to bring a blend of fun, fitness, and enjoyment, and continually show people that there's more to this life than a one-size-fits-all game of being healthy all the time," he shares. "I want people to feel like they're friends with me. I want you to step in understanding that yes, we're going to work out, but I really want you to have a good time and enjoy your experience beyond sweating for 30 minutes. I want you to feel like we're friends, and that you want to hang out with me now that we're done with the fitness side of things," he adds of the event.

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Filming Southern Hospitality has changed the way he films the show, as it's made him "more aware and insecure about my body." "When you come onto television, you become more hyper-aware of everything — your face, your body, what you wear. You try not to nitpick and focus on it, but at the end of the day, we're all human," he says. "It depends on what season I'm in. As I prepare to film, I focus on aesthetics more. After that, I focus on making sure my health is at a premium so I can stay in tip-top shape — working out is for the physical, but it's also for living as long and as healthy as you possibly can." "People don't really understand how grueling and exhausting filming a reality show can be. Sometimes I only have a chance to eat during certain windows. When it comes to filming, I focus on what I can get in — even if that's just a sushi roll from Publix — instead of obsessing over eating the exact thing I'm supposed to," he adds.

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Source: Courtesy of Brad Bradley Carter wants to open a gym 'soon.'