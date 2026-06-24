Spotted in Beverly Hills: Rhonda Swan & Jules Schroeder of WILD Global Take Over Rodeo Drive After WILDx Talks Success

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Beverly Hills has always been a place where big ideas meet bold vision, and recently, all eyes were on Rodeo Drive as Rhonda Swan and Jules Schroeder, founders of WILD Global Inc. and the fast-rising speaker platform WILDx Talks, were spotted walking the iconic streets of Rodeo Drive following their latest WILDx event. Fresh off the stage at Saban Theatre, where 18 speakers took the spotlight in front of celebrity judges and a packed audience, Swan and Schroeder have been making waves with a powerful mission: giving entrepreneurs, creators, and thought leaders a platform to share their message with the world.

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Source: Photo Credit: Hanalei Swan

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WILDx Talks has quickly become known as the “American Idol for Speakers,” blending storytelling, media exposure, and mentorship to help emerging voices step onto bigger stages. Through the platform, participants don’t just give a talk; they gain access to media opportunities, interviews, and visibility that help amplify their brand and mission far beyond the stage. For Swan, a global PR strategist and founder of Unstoppable Branding Agency, the vision behind WILDx is clear. “There are so many powerful voices that simply haven’t been given the platform they deserve,” she shared. “WILDx is about creating that stage and connecting people to media, visibility, and credibility so their message can truly make an impact.” Schroeder, a singer-songwriter and entrepreneur known for helping leaders build purpose-driven brands, echoed the sentiment. “Storytelling is one of the most powerful tools we have. When someone shares their truth on stage, it can inspire thousands, sometimes millions of people.” The duo’s recent appearance in Beverly Hills comes as WILDx continues to expand its reach, drawing speakers, investors, and media partners from across the country. Each event combines a red-carpet experience, high-profile judges, and opportunities for speakers to be featured in media outlets and digital publications. More than just a speaking competition, WILDx is designed as a launchpad, helping entrepreneurs transform their message into books, media features, and speaking careers that extend far beyond a single event.

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Source: Photo Credit: Hanalei Swan