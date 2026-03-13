OK! Ultimate Spring Essentials Guide: From Skincare to Shoes and More!

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Spring is upon us! Here are some new products that are perfect for this season. Keep reading to learn more!

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BYOMA Hydrating Body Lotion: Perfect for seasonal changes, this budget-friendly body lotion provides deep, multi-layer hydration without breaking the bank. Powered by a nourishing blend of shea butter, beta-glucan, and BYOMA's barrier-supporting tri-ceramide complex, it delivers deep, multi-layer hydration while strengthening the skin barrier.

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Sunbeam SPF 50 ($38): A lightweight, broad-spectrum UVA + UVB mineral sunscreen that supports skin longevity while delivering hydration for a dewy, natural glow. The formula combines astaxanthin (a powerful antioxidant sourced from microalgae), green tea to help calm and defend against free radicals, niacinamide to support the skin barrier and improve tone, vitamin C to brighten, and hyaluronic acid to visibly plump and hydrate. Doctor-formulated, dermatologist-tested, and fragrance-free.

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Low Intervention Sparkling Orange Nº1 From Oddbird: A sparkling orange wine from Alsace, France. Made from hand-picked organic grapes, it opens with ripe peach and orange peel, followed by floral jasmine, soft herbs, and spices. The wine finishes with a round, gently structured mouthfeel, and its golden hue, a result of extended skin contact, enhances its unique character.

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Ulike ReGlow LED Light Therapy Mask: Ulike’s ReGlow LED Light Therapy Mask delivers professional-grade LED light therapy at home in just 8 minutes a day. Dermatologist-backed and designed for safe at-home use, it features 4 targeted modes – Glow, Firm, Rejuvenate, and Clear – to address concerns like acne, fine lines, uneven tone, and dullness. Equipped with 272 LED beads and 360° mirror reflection technology, the mask ensures even, high-energy coverage for visible results, including reduced redness and pigmentation in 2 weeks* and smoother fine lines with improved firmness in 4 weeks*. The brand is also offering 25% off the mask during its Amazon Spring Day Sale starting on 3/16 and running until 3/31.

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Giddy UP: Giddy Up is a new product line from Blake’s Beverage Company under its Austin Eastciders brand. At 11% ABV, Giddy Up is a wine-based punch sold in 19.2 ounce single-serve cans – gluten free, lightly carbonated and available at convenience stores launching in two flavors: Blue Raspberry and Tropical Blast, with a target retail price of $3.49.

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Aion: Put more spring in your step this season with the Aion Weighted Vest—the sleek, sculpting essential that takes every move up a notch. Unlike bulky gear, Aion’s form-fitting 3–5% fractional loading system uses stainless-steel discs to contour to your body, delivering results without restricting movement. Slip on the Aion Weighted Walking Vest for everyday errands or dog walks to boost calorie burn by 18% and improve posture without breaking a sweat. Or, turn up the intensity with Aion’s Weighted Workout Vests, perfect for running, yoga, Pilates, or strength training. Available in a range of stylish colors and cuts, Aion makes it easy to look fit, feel confident, and get more out of every movement.

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TheOther: What we’re loving right now: a mindful matcha moment. As winter winds down, we’re all about easing into spring with brighter mornings and better rituals. Instead of that jittery coffee rush, we’re whisking up organic ceremonial-grade matcha from TheOther—the smooth, steady energy boost spotted in the hands of Tinx, Central Cee, and more. Sourced from the first harvest straight out of Japan (scan the QR code to see exactly where), TheOther delivers rich flavor, calm focus, and serious style points. Hot or iced, it’s our favorite way to sip our way into a lighter season.

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Tubby Todd x Meri Meri Spring Gift Set ($47): This gift set combines Tubby Todd's clean ingredients and parent-loved formulas with Meri Meri's signature whimsical designs, perfect for Spring and Easter gifting! The gift set includes Tubby Todd's Hair + Body Wash, Everyday Lotion, Bubble Bath, and Bath Bombs (optional) in a delicious Sweet Peach + Jasmine scent.

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Holiday Vodka: Holiday Vodka is a premium Italian vodka inspired by the moments when time slows, drinks are poured, and you’re exactly where you’re supposed to be. Crafted in Italy with 100% soft Italian wheat grown in Piedmont and pure alpine spring water from the Maritime Alps, Holiday Vodka is distilled and bottled at a fourth-generation, family-owned distillery dating back to 1890. Exceptionally smooth and endlessly sippable, Holiday Vodka delivers a refined, elegant profile designed to be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or in elevated cocktails. The brand naturally lives at the intersection of beauty, fashion, design, and culture as an extension of its DNA. Holiday Vodka is built on the same values: thoughtful details, quality ingredients, and an effortless sense of polish that feels timeless.

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Suede by Granado: Suede by Granado is a warm, woody fragrance with a soft, leather-like character and subtle spice. It opens with pink pepper, bergamot, and apple, unfolds into orange blossom, muguet, and clove, and settles into a smooth base of sandalwood and praline for a refined, lightly gourmand finish.

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MOOD GLIDER Lip & Blush From TIRTIR: Lightweight 3-in-1 multi-use stick delivers a clear, vibrant wash of color that glides on smoothly and builds effortlessly without caking. Recently spotted on Gen Z pop icon Tyla, it’s quickly becoming a favorite among trendsetters.

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Rothy's - The Double Bit Loafer Mule: Part loafer, part mule—fully perfect for any stylish occasion. A soft, flexible black upper is elevated by a gold signet bit on the vamp, a luxe hardware detail inspired by Rothy's iconic signature. The open-back mule design offers an easy step-in silhouette that’s effortless to wear. Finished with an In Love Insole® for heel-to-toe cushioning and durable tortoise shell rubber outsoles, it delivers irresistible comfort and all-day wearability.

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Bravissimo - Copacabana Bikini: Bravissimo's best-selling plunge style loved for its flattering adjustable coverage, super comfortable bra-sized support featuring a trendy cherry print. Available in cup sizes D to H and back sizes from 28 to 38. Mix and match from a selection of three matching bottoms in a brief, high waist brief, and ruched tie side.

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Ultra Hydration Kit (includes Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream and Ultra Berry Sparkling Hydration): Spritz Society partnered with Kiehl’s to create Ultra Berry, a limited-edition sparkling hydration beverage grounded in a shared philosophy of care and performance. Inspired by Kiehl’s long-standing approach to skincare, Ultra Berry was thoughtfully developed as a refreshing addition to your active routine. After extensive formulation and taste testing, Ultra Berry delivers a bold, balanced berry flavor designed to fit seamlessly into everyday adventures. WHAT’S INSIDE: Ultra Berry Sparkling Hydration (4 cans per pack)

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream 28 mL (Gift with Purchase)

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For the second year, Drumstick, the beloved sundae cone brand is stepping back into the ring with WWE — and this time teaming up with WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes, AKA The American Nightmare, for a limited-edition cone, Drumstick Red, White & Blueberry . It’s as bold as the 2-time Undisputed WWE Champion himself and also marks the debut of Drumstick’s first-ever white coating - putting a new spin on the signature chocolate coating. The patriotic flavor-packed LTO features a blueberry sauce-filled cone, wrapped in sweet strawberry, finished with a white confectionary coating and crispy rice pieces, for the ultimate crunch. Available for a limited time only starting April 6 at Walmart locations nationwide.

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Hoppy Easter Basket From Dylan’s Candy Bar: This playful gift basket features a new double-sided striped pail and is packed with a mix of Dylan’s Candy Bar treats, Easter-themed sweets and a bunny ears headband. Featuring a “To/From” hangtag for extra personalization, it’s a colorful and shareable basket perfect for the young and young at heart.