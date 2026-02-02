Star Jones Reveals If She'd Ever Return to 'The View' Full Time After Leaving in 2006

Article continues below advertisement

Star Jones was in good spirits when she returned to her old stomping grounds on The View, appearing on the Thursday, January 29, episode of the hit ABC show. Shortly after filming, the TV star attended the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women 2026 Red Dress Collection Concert in New York City, where she chatted exclusively with OK! on the red carpet and revealed if she has any desire to return to the round table permanently.

Would Star Jones Return to 'The View' Full Time?

Star Jones admitted she's too busy with 'Divorce Court' to return to 'The View' full time.

While the 63-year-old journalist enjoyed being back on set, she admitted she's not interested in returning to a talk show anytime soon. "I'm really busy with Divorce Court. I'm about to go into my 28th season. I take 180 shows a year," she revealed of her series. "So I've pretty much got stuff to do." Jones took over as arbitrator on the legal series in 2022 when Faith Jenkins left.

'The View Is My Home'

The TV star felt she became 'sisters' with 'The View' costar Barbara Walters because they were diagnosed with heart disease 'within the same month.'

Jones was dressed on theme for the concert, rocking a red blouse and red sequined pants. When asked why she felt compelled to talk about her health on the talk show, she spilled, "Well, The View is my home and it will always be my home." "But also, I don't know if a lot of people realize that I was diagnosed with heart disease, literally, within the same month that Barbara [Walters] was diagnosed with heart disease," she shared. "And so it made us sisters in other ways than just sitting at that table." (Walters, the creator of The View, died at age 93 in December 2022.)

Star Jones talked about her health on the January 29 episode of 'The View.'

"Heart health is the number one killer of women. The View is a place where women feel at home and they have always been so supportive of my heart health journey," Jones continued. "And so anytime I get to launch Heart Health Month on behalf of the American Heart Association, that's the place to do it."

Star Jones Gives Health Advice

The journalist admitted that being 'lazy' and not eating right 'contributed' to her heart disease diagnosis.