Stassie Karanikolaou Keeps It Effortlessly Cool at SkinnyDipped’s La La Land Pop-Up
Oct. 22 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
Stassie Karanikolaou served up casual style with a side of something sweet at SkinnyDipped’s La La Land Cafe pop-up in Los Angeles on October 20. Dressed in jeans and a black tank, Karanikolaou joined fans for a meet and greet celebrating the snack brand’s latest collaboration. Her understated outfit struck the right balance for the occasion: relaxed enough for a coffee run, but still giving plenty of cool girl energy.
SkinnyDipped, the female-founded better-for-you snack brand known for its thinly dipped chocolate-covered nuts, cups and bites, teamed up with the café to introduce the Salted Peanut Butter Cloud Latte. The sweet-and-salty drink, which will be available at the West Hollywood location for one week, is made with iced mocha, peanut butter cloud, cocoa + sea salt, espresso or matcha and is topped with the brand’s new Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Wafer, giving fans something extra to enjoy with their beverage.
For those not able to make it to La La Land Cafe, SkinnyDipped’s Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Wafers featuring layers of crispy wafer, creamy peanut butter and rich dark chocolate, with just 3 grams of sugar per piece can be found nationally at Target, Amazon and SkinnyDipped.com.
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Karanikolaou’s laid-back café appearance followed a glamorous night supporting her best friend Kylie Jenner at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as she made her VS runway debut in the $50 million Fantasy Bra on Sunday, October 18. For that occasion, Karanikolaou went a bit more glam and walked the pink carpet wearing a corseted, lace mini dress from Dreaming Eli’s Fall 2026 collection before heading inside for the show.
Karanikolaou spent time backstage with the mom-of-two. The Better Half with Stas & Vic podcast host also caught up with Gigi and Bella Hadid, Amelia Gray, Vittoria Ceretti, Paloma Elsesser, Alex Consani and others ahead of the highly-anticipated show.