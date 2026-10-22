Stassie Karanikolaou Keeps It Effortlessly Cool at SkinnyDipped’s La La Land Pop-Up

Stassie Karanikolaou served up casual style with a side of something sweet at SkinnyDipped’s La La Land Cafe pop-up in Los Angeles on October 20. Dressed in jeans and a black tank, Karanikolaou joined fans for a meet and greet celebrating the snack brand’s latest collaboration. Her understated outfit struck the right balance for the occasion: relaxed enough for a coffee run, but still giving plenty of cool girl energy.

SkinnyDipped, the female-founded better-for-you snack brand known for its thinly dipped chocolate-covered nuts, cups and bites, teamed up with the café to introduce the Salted Peanut Butter Cloud Latte. The sweet-and-salty drink, which will be available at the West Hollywood location for one week, is made with iced mocha, peanut butter cloud, cocoa + sea salt, espresso or matcha and is topped with the brand’s new Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Wafer, giving fans something extra to enjoy with their beverage.