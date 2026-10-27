Stellan Skarsgård Says He Has 'No Problem Seeing' Son Alexander's Racy BDSM Scenes

Alexander co-starred in Pillion, a 2025 comedy-drama that follows a shy traffic warden who enters a relationship with a dominant, leather-clad biker.

Stellan Skarsgård said he has 'no problem' with Alexander Skarsgård's provocative onscreen role.

The Swedish actor said , "I have no problem seeing him do BDSM. That's not a problem."

Pillion, which was directed by Harry Lighton , centers on Colin, played by Harry Melling , who meets Ray, Alexander's motorcycle-riding character, at an English bar on Christmas Eve.

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Robbie Taylor Hunt, who was the film's lead intimacy coordinator, discussed his experience working on the project.

"Pillion is so frank about intimacy," Robbie said in an interview. "It's so real and quietly respectful of not sensationalizing it or making it this strange thing around queer intimacy or the kink community."

Robbie said he was struck by the film's approach to its central relationship when he first became involved in the production.

"The more I learned about it, the more I was just really blown away by how special a project it is," he shared. "The intimacy is a really important throughline that is so baked into what's happening in the story and for these characters."

He added: "There's so much about it which is so specific and exciting, things we haven't seen on screen before."

Robbie also reflected on how intimacy coordinators can help create a more comfortable environment for performers

"Sometimes when intimate scenes are considered these really awful, scary scenes — where things can go horribly wrong and really intense — it can do more harm than good if you're not careful," he explained.

"So I try where possible, and where it's appropriate, to allow there to be a sense that this is an exciting, creative opportunity where we can discover things," Robbie added.