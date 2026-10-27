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Stellan Skarsgård Says He Has 'No Problem Seeing' Son Alexander's Racy BDSM Scenes

split image of Stellan Skarsgård and Alexander Skarsgård
Source: MEGA

Stellan Skarsgård opened up about son Alexander Skarsgård's BDSM scenes in 'Pillion.'

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Oct. 27 2026, Updated 11:52 a.m. ET

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Stellan Skarsgård weighed in on his son Alexander Skarsgård's provocative BDSM scenes.

Alexander co-starred in Pillion, a 2025 comedy-drama that follows a shy traffic warden who enters a relationship with a dominant, leather-clad biker.

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Stellan Skarsgård Shares His Thoughts on Alexander Skarsgård's Role

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image of Stellan Skarsgård said he has 'no problem' with Alexander Skarsgård's provocative onscreen role.
Source: MEGA

Stellan Skarsgård said he has 'no problem' with Alexander Skarsgård's provocative onscreen role.

The Swedish actor said, "I have no problem seeing him do BDSM. That's not a problem."

"Whenever he acts badly, I have big problems," Stellan added.

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Source: @ELITEDAILY/INSTAGRAM

Alexander Skarsgård stars as a dominant biker in the 2025 comedy-drama 'Pillion.'

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Inside Alexander Skarsgård's BDSM Drama

image of Alexander Skarsgård portrayed Ray, a leather-clad biker who enters a BDSM relationship.
Source: MEGA

Alexander Skarsgård portrayed Ray, a leather-clad biker who enters a BDSM relationship.

Pillion, which was directed by Harry Lighton, centers on Colin, played by Harry Melling, who meets Ray, Alexander's motorcycle-riding character, at an English bar on Christmas Eve.

Their encounter leads to a relationship shaped by control and submission.

It was adapted from Adam Mars-Jones's 2020 novel Box Hill.

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Intimacy Coordinator Explains Onscreen Encounters

image of Robbie Taylor Hunt discussed his work as the lead intimacy coordinator on 'Pillion.'
Source: MEGA

Robbie Taylor Hunt discussed his work as the lead intimacy coordinator on 'Pillion.'

Robbie Taylor Hunt, who was the film's lead intimacy coordinator, discussed his experience working on the project.

"Pillion is so frank about intimacy," Robbie said in an interview. "It's so real and quietly respectful of not sensationalizing it or making it this strange thing around queer intimacy or the kink community."

Robbie said he was struck by the film's approach to its central relationship when he first became involved in the production.

"The more I learned about it, the more I was just really blown away by how special a project it is," he shared. "The intimacy is a really important throughline that is so baked into what's happening in the story and for these characters."

He added: "There's so much about it which is so specific and exciting, things we haven't seen on screen before."

Robbie also reflected on how intimacy coordinators can help create a more comfortable environment for performers

"Sometimes when intimate scenes are considered these really awful, scary scenes — where things can go horribly wrong and really intense — it can do more harm than good if you're not careful," he explained.

"So I try where possible, and where it's appropriate, to allow there to be a sense that this is an exciting, creative opportunity where we can discover things," Robbie added.

How the Cast of 'Pillion' Prepared for Explicit Scenes

image of Robbie Taylor Hunt explained how the 'Pillion' cast prepared for the film's intimate scenes.
Source: MEGA

Robbie Taylor Hunt explained how the 'Pillion' cast prepared for the film's intimate scenes.

Robbie began working on the film before production, meeting individually with members of the Gay Bikers Motorcycle Club who would appear in intimate scenes.

The cast also took part in a workshop covering consent and choreography before rehearsing with Alexander and Harry.

"The best-case scenario is you carefully build a skeleton of choreography, like with a dance: Here's where body parts need to go," Robbie explained. "Here's how we make it look realistic, but it's not actually happening."

He continued: "Then once that's there, you trust that it's there, and the actors can then fully embody it, fully get into the performance, and find those discoveries they want to find through shooting."

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