REALITY TV 'RHOM' Star Stephanie Shojaee Denies Allegations She Was Her Husband's Ex-Wife's Assistant: 'I've Never Met the Woman' Source: Bravo 'RHOM' star Stephanie Shojaee denied allegations she was her husband's ex-wife's assistant.

Real Housewives of Miami newbie Stephanie Shojaee fired back at rumors regarding how she met her husband, Masoud Shojaee. A Reddit thread recently popped up titled, “Stephanie is SHADY boots. What I’ve found out so far…” which is chock-full of juicy allegations. While Real Housewives stars don't typically respond to internet rumors, it's understandable why Stephanie decided to clear the air.

Stephanie Shojaee Accused of Having an Affair With Masoud

Source: @stephshojaee/Instagram A Reddit thread accused Stephanie Shojaee of having an affair with her husband while he was married to another woman.

In the thread, they claimed Stephanie was Masoud’s first wife’s assistant and had an affair with him. They suggested things weren't adding up, as Stephanie claimed to be with Masoud for 11 years, but he didn’t get divorced until 2019. “For years, Stephanie was a mistress to this rich, older man,” the user alleged. "He worked for the wife and snaked her way into his life and company through that job. She inserted herself into the company and acts like she helped build this massive real estate empire and positions herself as a girlboss. For years, she has been a Miami influencer posting pics of her enjoying the wealth she acquired from being a mistress.”"

Other Allegations About Stephanie Shojaee

Source: @stephshojaee/Instagram Stephanie Shojaee was accused of stealing her husband's 'first wife's life.'

The post also alleged Stephanie “legally changed her last name” to Masoud’s “while he was still married” and that his previous wife’s family “built and funded” his company, the Shoma Group. “She straight up stole his first wife’s life,” the person claimed. “And it looks like she is spending all of his money and running the company into the ground.”

Stephanie Shojaee Responds to an Allegation Made Against Her

Source: @stephshojaee/Instagram Stephanie Shojaee debunked a rumor about herself on her Instagram Story.

When asked on Instagram if “the rumor” is true that she was his ex’s assistant, Stephanie denied the allegations. “Assistant?” she questioned. “I’ve never met the woman… Let’s be clear: rumors like that don’t start from truth, they start from bitter people looking for attention.” “But I get it,” she added. “When people can’t be part of the story, they try to rewrite it.”

Stephanie Shojaee's Bio

Source: Bravo Stephanie Shojaee's Bravo bio notes she is the 'president of Shoma Group.'