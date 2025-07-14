'RHOM' Star Stephanie Shojaee Denies Allegations She Was Her Husband's Ex-Wife's Assistant: 'I've Never Met the Woman'
Real Housewives of Miami newbie Stephanie Shojaee fired back at rumors regarding how she met her husband, Masoud Shojaee.
A Reddit thread recently popped up titled, “Stephanie is SHADY boots. What I’ve found out so far…” which is chock-full of juicy allegations.
While Real Housewives stars don't typically respond to internet rumors, it's understandable why Stephanie decided to clear the air.
Stephanie Shojaee Accused of Having an Affair With Masoud
In the thread, they claimed Stephanie was Masoud’s first wife’s assistant and had an affair with him. They suggested things weren't adding up, as Stephanie claimed to be with Masoud for 11 years, but he didn’t get divorced until 2019.
“For years, Stephanie was a mistress to this rich, older man,” the user alleged. "He worked for the wife and snaked her way into his life and company through that job. She inserted herself into the company and acts like she helped build this massive real estate empire and positions herself as a girlboss. For years, she has been a Miami influencer posting pics of her enjoying the wealth she acquired from being a mistress.”"
Other Allegations About Stephanie Shojaee
The post also alleged Stephanie “legally changed her last name” to Masoud’s “while he was still married” and that his previous wife’s family “built and funded” his company, the Shoma Group. “She straight up stole his first wife’s life,” the person claimed. “And it looks like she is spending all of his money and running the company into the ground.”
Stephanie Shojaee Responds to an Allegation Made Against Her
When asked on Instagram if “the rumor” is true that she was his ex’s assistant, Stephanie denied the allegations. “Assistant?” she questioned. “I’ve never met the woman… Let’s be clear: rumors like that don’t start from truth, they start from bitter people looking for attention.” “But I get it,” she added. “When people can’t be part of the story, they try to rewrite it.”
Stephanie Shojaee's Bio
Stephanie’s bio on Bravo’s website notes she is the “president of Shoma Group, an award-winning real estate development company specializing in residential and commercial projects.”
“Stephanie pours her energy into every detail of Shoma's developments, from scouting new properties for investment, hiring employees and overseeing Shoma's in-house property management teams for its apartment communities,” the description adds. “As the wife of Shoma Group founder Masoud Shojaee, Stephanie works hand-in-hand with her husband, playing an active role in planning developments. Drawing on her creativity and sense of style, she works to ensure Shoma’s projects meet the firm’s high standards for design and quality. She personalizes Shoma’s developments with sculptures and unique amenities such as Pebbles Spa, a pet spa named after the Shojaee's dog, Pebbles.”
Bravo’s website also mentioned Stephanie was named one of South Florida Business & Wealth’s Prestigious Women in 2022, an award that “recognizes top leaders across West Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade who have created business success stories and provided leadership to women and the broader community.”
This year, she and Masoud were named Power Couple of the Year by the Red Awards in honor of their “shared vision, leadership, and impact across the South Florida business landscape.”