or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > RHOM
OK LogoREALITY TV

'RHOM' Star Stephanie Shojaee Denies Allegations She Was Her Husband's Ex-Wife's Assistant: 'I've Never Met the Woman'

Photo of Stephanie Shojaee
Source: Bravo

'RHOM' star Stephanie Shojaee denied allegations she was her husband's ex-wife's assistant.

By:

July 14 2025, Published 1:27 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of Miami newbie Stephanie Shojaee fired back at rumors regarding how she met her husband, Masoud Shojaee.

A Reddit thread recently popped up titled, “Stephanie is SHADY boots. What I’ve found out so far…” which is chock-full of juicy allegations.

While Real Housewives stars don't typically respond to internet rumors, it's understandable why Stephanie decided to clear the air.

Article continues below advertisement

Stephanie Shojaee Accused of Having an Affair With Masoud

image of A Reddit thread accused Stephanie Shojaee of having an affair with her husband while he was married to another woman.
Source: @stephshojaee/Instagram

A Reddit thread accused Stephanie Shojaee of having an affair with her husband while he was married to another woman.

In the thread, they claimed Stephanie was Masoud’s first wife’s assistant and had an affair with him. They suggested things weren't adding up, as Stephanie claimed to be with Masoud for 11 years, but he didn’t get divorced until 2019.

“For years, Stephanie was a mistress to this rich, older man,” the user alleged. "He worked for the wife and snaked her way into his life and company through that job. She inserted herself into the company and acts like she helped build this massive real estate empire and positions herself as a girlboss. For years, she has been a Miami influencer posting pics of her enjoying the wealth she acquired from being a mistress.”"

Article continues below advertisement

Other Allegations About Stephanie Shojaee

image of Stephanie Shojaee was accused of stealing her husband's 'first wife's life.'
Source: @stephshojaee/Instagram

Stephanie Shojaee was accused of stealing her husband's 'first wife's life.'

The post also alleged Stephanie “legally changed her last name” to Masoud’s “while he was still married” and that his previous wife’s family “built and funded” his company, the Shoma Group. “She straight up stole his first wife’s life,” the person claimed. “And it looks like she is spending all of his money and running the company into the ground.”

MORE ON:
RHOM

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Stephanie Shojaee Responds to an Allegation Made Against Her

image of Stephanie Shojaee debunked a rumor about herself on her Instagram Story.
Source: @stephshojaee/Instagram

Stephanie Shojaee debunked a rumor about herself on her Instagram Story.

When asked on Instagram if “the rumor” is true that she was his ex’s assistant, Stephanie denied the allegations. “Assistant?” she questioned. “I’ve never met the woman… Let’s be clear: rumors like that don’t start from truth, they start from bitter people looking for attention.” “But I get it,” she added. “When people can’t be part of the story, they try to rewrite it.”

Stephanie Shojaee's Bio

image of Stephanie Shojaee's Bravo bio notes she is the 'president of Shoma Group.'
Source: Bravo

Stephanie Shojaee's Bravo bio notes she is the 'president of Shoma Group.'

Stephanie’s bio on Bravo’s website notes she is the “president of Shoma Group, an award-winning real estate development company specializing in residential and commercial projects.”

“Stephanie pours her energy into every detail of Shoma's developments, from scouting new properties for investment, hiring employees and overseeing Shoma's in-house property management teams for its apartment communities,” the description adds. “As the wife of Shoma Group founder Masoud Shojaee, Stephanie works hand-in-hand with her husband, playing an active role in planning developments. Drawing on her creativity and sense of style, she works to ensure Shoma’s projects meet the firm’s high standards for design and quality. She personalizes Shoma’s developments with sculptures and unique amenities such as Pebbles Spa, a pet spa named after the Shojaee's dog, Pebbles.”

Bravo’s website also mentioned Stephanie was named one of South Florida Business & Wealth’s Prestigious Women in 2022, an award that “recognizes top leaders across West Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade who have created business success stories and provided leadership to women and the broader community.”

This year, she and Masoud were named Power Couple of the Year by the Red Awards in honor of their “shared vision, leadership, and impact across the South Florida business landscape.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.