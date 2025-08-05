EXCLUSIVE RHOM's Stephanie Shojaee Says 'Discipline' and 'Organization' Made Her Successful: 'I Was Born to Sparkle and Be Fabulous' Source: Bravo/NBC Stephanie Shojaee chats exclusively with OK! about her motivation to be successful, joining 'RHOM' and more. Molly Claire Goddard Aug. 5 2025, Published 5:24 p.m. ET

Stephanie Shojaee always knew she wanted her life to be glamorous. Before becoming the president of Shoma Group and joining The Real Housewives of Miami, the businesswoman put in the work to make sure she would be living the reality she always envisioned for herself. Shojaee speaks exclusively with OK! about her determination to succeed, what she's learned about herself from being on television and why the drama on the cast trip came out of left field.

What's Made Her a Success

Source: @stephshojaee/INSTAGRAM Stephanie Shojaee knew she wanted the finer things in life from a young age.

"I'm definitely disciplined and very organized," Shojaee explains of her achievements. "Since a very young age, I always knew I wanted to be rich. I knew I wanted caviar. I wanted to try the most expensive champagne. I also knew that if I wanted those things, I had to work really hard for it, and I was willing to do so. I was born to sparkle and be fabulous, but I knew I had to put in the work." "When I was little, I remember I would make Rice Krispie treats and have lemonade stands, and then I would sell it at a higher rate than everybody else," she reveals. "I wanted to get the prettier cup so that people would pay more for my lemonade. I always liked nice things. But my parents told me they were going through this little book of things that kids draw, and I was drawing cars, diamonds and big houses. My mom and dad were like, 'Where is our daughter getting this from?'"

Putting Her Life on Television

Source: Bravo/NBC Stephanie Shojaee says she's 'always been an open book.'

Despite the hefty task of putting her life on display for Bravo audiences, Shojaee wasn't scared of sharing anything. "I've always been an open book. I've never felt like I was hiding anything," she explains. "I did think, 'Do I want to hear the world's opinions of my life choices?' But I'm not really ashamed of anything. I've gotten to a point where I am being exactly who I am. So, what better way to show the world that," the entrepreneur says. "Maybe you don't make the best decisions all the time. Maybe you do, but if you're really yourself and you're a kind person and a hard worker, you'll make it."

What She's Learned From Joining 'RHOM'

Source: Bravo/NBC Stephanie Shojaee is trying to not treat her friendships like how she treats her businesses.

As far as her biggest takeaway from joining the RHOM ladies, Shojaee says, "I can't treat my friendships like how I treat business. I do have to be a little bit kinder and gentler because it's not a transactional relationship. I am trying to think twice before I speak." "I have to admit that after filming, I did so great for the first 30 days," she adds. "People thought I had been kidnapped and it wasn't really Stephanie. But on day 31, I snapped right back. So, I guess I need to hang out with the girls all the time to continue being the nice Stephanie that says things very gently."

Drama During the Cast Trip to Spain

Source: Bravo/NBC The 'RHOM' cast takes a trip to Spain during Season 7 where drama ensues.

In the latter half of the season, the cast takes a trip to Spain. However, Shojaee admits she had no clue the drama that was about to take place. "I was thinking, like, 'This trip is going to be so much fun!' I was stressed to leave my husband. But I was really thinking it was going to be great," she says. "It was my 40th birthday. I truly thought it was going to be giggles and the time of my life. It was far from that. Really far from that," Shojaee teases.